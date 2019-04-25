This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 7

Angel Lyn Cook, 45, Anderson, theft/stealing

April 8

Mary Lynn Fagan, 30, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and driving while revoked/suspended

Jeffrey Shawn Middleton, 28, Goodman, forgery, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, theft/stealing and identity theft/attempted identity theft

Destanie Machel Miller, 24, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle

Sandy Leticia Samuel, 29, Carthage, Mo., operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision reducing material applied to side window

Elizabeth Danielle Tipton, 43, Grove, Okla., non-support

April 9

Andrea Lyn Collins, 34, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child

Tonya Renee Dickson, 40, Pineville, trespassing, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Quincy Jabari, Ford, 27, Fayetteville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Jessaca Y-Von Lewis, 31, Jane, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana or less

Curtis Tyler SHarp, 19, Neosho, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Jeffery Wayne Sharp, 42, Rocky Comfort, unlawful possession of a firearm

April 10

Zenaida Gutierrez Sanchez, 53, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

April 11

Silas Carl Groh, 35, Pineville, receiving stolen property

April 12

Latrice Ashley, 28, Kansas City, theft/stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Aamir Hassan, 34, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Eric Moore, 50, Bella Vista, Ark., passing bad check

April 13

Stephen Irwin, 49, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Elvis Joseph, 34, Noel, assault

Cenadia R. Lopez, 54, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive within single lane -- causing immediate threat of accident and no headlights when required

Cameron Daniel Nicoline, 28, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

