This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 7
Angel Lyn Cook, 45, Anderson, theft/stealing
April 8
Mary Lynn Fagan, 30, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and driving while revoked/suspended
Jeffrey Shawn Middleton, 28, Goodman, forgery, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, theft/stealing and identity theft/attempted identity theft
Destanie Machel Miller, 24, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle
Sandy Leticia Samuel, 29, Carthage, Mo., operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision reducing material applied to side window
Elizabeth Danielle Tipton, 43, Grove, Okla., non-support
April 9
Andrea Lyn Collins, 34, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child
Tonya Renee Dickson, 40, Pineville, trespassing, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Quincy Jabari, Ford, 27, Fayetteville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Jessaca Y-Von Lewis, 31, Jane, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana or less
Curtis Tyler SHarp, 19, Neosho, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Jeffery Wayne Sharp, 42, Rocky Comfort, unlawful possession of a firearm
April 10
Zenaida Gutierrez Sanchez, 53, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
April 11
Silas Carl Groh, 35, Pineville, receiving stolen property
April 12
Latrice Ashley, 28, Kansas City, theft/stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Aamir Hassan, 34, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Eric Moore, 50, Bella Vista, Ark., passing bad check
April 13
Stephen Irwin, 49, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Elvis Joseph, 34, Noel, assault
Cenadia R. Lopez, 54, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive within single lane -- causing immediate threat of accident and no headlights when required
Cameron Daniel Nicoline, 28, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
