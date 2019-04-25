The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, revisited the topic of purchasing a mini-excavator, which was discussed during the last meeting.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the salesman had assured public works superintendent Chris Tinsley that the mini-excavator the board voted to purchase at the last meeting would work with the city's jackhammer. When voting, the board made the purchase contingent upon the jackhammer working with the machine. It did not work, so the city would either need a new jackhammer or a different mini-excavator. Tinsley took bids for another mini-excavator and found one for $1,000 cheaper than the original one. The board approved the purchase of a Bobcat mini-excavator for $32,000.

Paula Phillips of I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, an organization that rescues stray animals, asked for the board's permission to use the town square for a fundraiser on a Saturday morning in June. She said people could bring their pets to the event. The board agreed, and Phillips thanked them for their help in the past.

Sweeten said the organization does a great service.

The board approved paying bills in the amount of $11,277.

The recently re-elected South Ward alderman, Ann Crowder-Sanders, and North Ward alderman, Becky Davis, took the oath of office. This item was tabled at the last meeting because the election results were not certified and Crowder-Sanders was out sick.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin encouraged the public to go to the city's Facebook page. On Mondays, there will be a business shout out. On Tuesdays, a volunteer will be thanked. On Wednesdays, an employee will be recognized, and Thursdays will be throwback Thursday.

General News on 04/25/2019