Courtesy photo A quick-thinking bus driver ushered several schoolchildren to safety after a fire broke out on her school bus during a Tuesday morning route. Noel teacher and bus driver Marshia Allison helped all the children safely disembark the bus. Dark smoke billowed from the bus and red flames shot out while the bus was parked near some chicken houses.

Marshia Allison entered a burning school bus on Tuesday morning to make sure she had ushered all the children out of the billowing vehicle.

Allison, a paraprofessional at Noel Primary School, drives a school bus that picks up schoolchildren in Southwest City.

After helping all the children exit the bus safely, she counted the group. Then, she entered the burning bus, just to doublecheck.

She later told Noel Primary School Principal Debi Pearson that she wanted to make sure all the children were safe.

"I had to," she told Pearson.

Pearson said Allison's dedication and passion for her students led to her quick-thinking and outstanding actions as she calmly helped the children off the bus.

"She's my hero," Pearson said Tuesday evening. "She went back into the bus while it was burning to make sure," she said. "That's pretty amazing."

Allison had almost completed her Tuesday morning route when she noticed that the bus began to emit a strong smell. She pulled over to the Simmons farm in Southwest City. She ushered all the children to safety, called bus barn personnel and 911.

Pearson said Allison displayed the tremendous dedication to children that is demonstrated in McDonald County.

"We say, 'Every child, every day, whatever it takes.' She is the epitome of that," Pearson said.

Dark billowing smoke and red flames coming from the bus were captured in a photo while the bus was parked near some chicken houses.

Allison admitted she had been scared, but Pearson said her training took over and she knew what to do in a crisis.

Another bus came to pick up the children and transport them to school. Allison went on to school as well and put in a full day as a paraprofessional.

Pearson doesn't yet know what caused the incident but said that school employees are investigating the fire's cause.

She said the McDonald County School District is fortunate to have such a passionate, level-headed staff member who showed a great deal of heroism on Tuesday morning.

"Those kids love her. You definitely know she has a heart of gold."

General News on 04/25/2019