Courtesy photo Candace and Patrick Watson, owners of OutBack Creations in Goodman, enjoy using their talents to spread some happiness.

Patrick and Candace Watson are using their talents to bring beauty to other people's lives. Patrick, a self-taught woodworker, uses his 20 years of experience to create one-of-a-kind furniture and gifts. Candace leans on her family's green thumb and her love of starting plants to create a greenhouse others can tap into.

The Watsons will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for their business, OutBack Creations, on Saturday, April 27, at 105 East Russell Street in Goodman. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m. that day and the open house will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who attend will have the opportunity to see Patrick's woodworking and Candace's greenhouse with plants.

The two realize they are using their unique skills to spread joy.

"I specialize in one-on-one projects," Patrick said. "I recently transformed a crib into a bench for a client. I really enjoy getting to know the people we create things for. It gives me an opportunity to put a piece of them into something they can pass down to other generations to share."

Patrick has been creating custom woodworks through the years, making gifts and furniture for friends and family.

Word spread of his talent, and more requests kept coming.

"It just kept growing and growing," he said.

"It's a passion."

He's crafted a watch box for his nephew that features a Razorback, jewelry boxes, serving trays, kitchen cabinets, a honeycomb-shaped table and more.

"Nothing is off the shelf," he said. "We do not build disposable items. They are made to last."

His wife, Candace, says the long-term goal is for Patrick to pursue a woodworking career full-time.

He utilizes a router, but also utilizes his woodshop tools and works by hand.

"He takes so much pride in using old-school traditional woodworking -- no use of nails or screws -- which is exactly what the honeycomb table consists of," she said.

While Patrick creates in his woodshop, Candace focuses her efforts on her greenhouse with heirloom seeds.

Though she doesn't really remember when she first realized she had a green thumb, she believes she inherited the ability.

"I have fond memories of being at my grandparents' home and watching them in the garden. And my dad? Well, I remember him having the biggest garden in the neighborhood, helping him, although I'm sure I was probably more of a little pest with all the questions and such," she said.

"But the memories of him in the garden, the biggest tomatoes I've ever seen, eating peas right out of their shells, the sweet banana peppers, that warm summer sun, those memories I'll cherish forever," Candace said.

"So, I'd like to think I'm carrying on the Meredith blood by continuing the tradition of gardening and passing on sweet goodness with others."

Candace's greenhouse offers plants raised without any pesticides or chemicals. She utilizes Baker Creek heirloom seeds to produce different flowers and vegetables. "I start everything from seeds," she said. "I love to grow things."

She grows plants that will attract good bugs, bees and butterflies.

She believes people flock to find good plants because city living doesn't always allow garden spaces. Others sometimes don't know how to get started.

"I've had a few people who have never had a garden or flower beds. The joy and happiness they get when it starts coming together ... it makes my heart happy when friends and customers send me pictures of the flowers or plants that they have grown and are budding out or producing in the garden."

The Watsons' original greenhouse was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through Goodman two years ago. They've since rebuilt, brought in dirt, and are working hard to make the greenhouse fruitful.

They hope to combine their efforts to spark happiness for others.

"It's so nice to see the flowers come alive and bloom and prosper," Candace said. "That's how I feel I can help spread joy."

Creating special products creates a bond, Patrick said.

"I like to think we strive to build heirloom items. And when the project is done, we've become friends."

