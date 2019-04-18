The Easter Bunny is considering impacts to the environment in Noel this year.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Bluff Dwellers in Noel.

Noel alderwoman Allie Peck said the hunt will be an "eco-friendly event." The format is new this year as officials worked together to host the event for area children.

Peck came up with the idea after researching the number of plastic eggs that are found in landfills after Easter egg hunts.

In an effort to provide less trash, Peck has designed the hunt so that children will have the opportunity to hunt for eggs.

Each plastic egg will have a number on it. Children will then take their numbered eggs to the respective numbered prize section to obtain their prize.

Every business in town has donated prizes, Peck said, and officials are hoping to have more donated.

Every child will receive a grab bag full of candy. All the plastic eggs turned in can be used again next year, she added.

Officials were determined to host the event this year, though some original helpers will be tied up in training. Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett told city council members at the April 9 meeting that the fire department usually does most of the legwork for the Easter Egg Hunt. This year, however, firemen are committed to a countywide training that day.

Barrett said he still had plastic eggs and supplies that could be utilized this year and hoped that others would volunteer to help. After discussing the idea, some city council members said they could provide behind-the-scenes work. Members and their spouses volunteered to help and asked the Noel Marshal's Office to help park cars and assist with traffic.

Peck said Noel neighbors are looking forward to hosting the Easter Egg Hunt for area children, especially after the event was rained out last year.

"It's going to be awesome."

For information, call the city of Noel at 417-475-3696.

General News on 04/18/2019