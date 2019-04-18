Rendon Lane shot a 90 to lead the McDonald County High School golf team to an eighth-place finish at the Clever Invitational Golf Tournament held on April 8 at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Boaz.

Lane's total was good enough to take eighth place in the individual standings which were won by Christian Cooper of Spokane with a 79. Rounding out the top 10 overall results were Kodie Shockey, 80, Lutie; Brayden Emmert, 81, New Covenant; Ty Cooper, 84, Reeds Spring; Jake Oakley, 85, New Covenant; Logan Gilmore, 88, Clever; Lane; Jackson Bray, 93, Spokane; and Spencer Crane, 94, Clever.

Sam Whitehill was second for the Mustangs and 17th overall with a 100. Rounding out the McDonald County results were Blake Harrell, 115, and Dayson Fickle, 122.

Spokane won the team title with a 372 total, followed by Reeds Spring 389, El Dorado Springs 398, New Covenant 402, Clever 404, Lutie 409, Aurora 415, McDonald County 427, Galena 455, Stockton 498, Ash Grove 502 and Seymour 518.

Cassville

McDonald County finished third in a four-team, nine-hole match on April 10 at Cassville.

Neosho won with a 173, followed by Cassville 186, McDonald County 206 and Purdy 240.

Lane shot a 48 and Whitehill a 49 to lead the Mustangs.

McDonald County was at the Sonic Invitational on April 15 in Carthage before heading to the Joplin JV Tournament on April 18.

