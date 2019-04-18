Re: Open letter to Senator Tom Cotton

I was watching the open hearing with Michael Cohen and he talked about President Trump's medical deferment from the Vietnam draft. Mr. Cohen stated that when he asked Trump the location of his medical deferment, Trump stated you do not need it. Trump told Cohen that he was not going to Vietnam. "Do you think I'm stupid'?" Now I have my doubts about Mr. Cohen's character, but not one congressman from either party questioned that statement by Cohen.

I know that Trump got five deferments, the last being medical. As someone who was drafted and answered the call and served two years in Vietnam, that comment made by our President is the most demeaning and insulting thing I have ever heard, worse than being spit upon.

I know Senator Cotton that you served in our armed forces. What I do not understand is why you seem to be dedicated to a man who thinks all military people are stupid and has destroyed the reputations, legacies, and honor of many of them that thought it their duty to serve when asked.

My request to you, from one soldier to another, is to show your allegiance to our constitution and not to one man or one political party and above all do not abdicate your sworn duty.

James P. Gann Jr.

U.S. Army Retired

Pineville

