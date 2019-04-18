RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Helen Reyes tries to get past an Aurora defender during the Lady Mustangs' 2-1 loss in a shoot out on April 9 at MCHS.

After getting close in several recent matches, the McDonald County Lady Mustang soccer team got its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory on April 11 at Monett High School.

The score was tied 0-0 at halftime before the Lady Mustangs struck with about 10 minutes gone in the second half.

The goal came on McDonald County's first offensive thrust of the second half. After Monett failed to clear the ball out of their zone, McDonald County's Nautica Gutierrez picked up the loose ball just outside the penalty box. The senior made a couple of touches to get closer before rifling a shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 McDonald County lead.

The second goal came when McDonald County cleared a ball into the Monett end for Alexia Estrada, who made a 30-yard run before adding an insurance goal.

"The girls were really happy to get that win," said coach John DelaTorre. "They were definitely happy to get that first win out of the way. I think this will give them some confidence after getting the monkey off their back. They have been inching at it for a couple of games now and it is good to get that first win."

Aurora

One of those matches the Lady Mustangs came close in was in its 2-1 shoot-out loss to Aurora on April 9 at MCHS.

The match was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, setting the stage for the shoot out.

McDonald County was limited to Ava Smith's goal while Aurora's Justina Naylor and Lauren Willhite were able to get balls past McDonald County goalie Nicole Salas for the win.

McDonald County returned to action on April 15 at Grove and April 16 at MCHS against Springfield Catholic before hosting McAuley Catholic on April 18. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

Sports on 04/18/2019