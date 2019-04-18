The McDonald County seventh-grade baseball team dropped a pair of games last week in the Grove Seventh Grade Baseball Tournament.

Jay handed McDonald County a 12-3 loss in the opener. Destyn Dowd took the loss, working two innings.

Dowd had two hits to lead the offense, while Tucker Walters and Chance Grissom had one hit each.

Grove Red claimed a 3-1 win the Mustangs' second game.

Walters took the loss, working four innings.

Rylan Armstrong, Weston Gordon and Alex Jones all had one hit to lead the offense.

Sports on 04/18/2019