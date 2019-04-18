The McDonald County freshman baseball team swept a doubleheader against Monett on April 11 at Monett High School.

Bo Leach got the win in McDonald County's 14-10 win in the opener.

Dylan Igisomar had a triple and double and two RBIs, while Levi Malone had two doubles and two RBIs and Mathew Mora had two singles and two RBIs to lead the offense.

Logan Harriman, Colton Ruddick and Wyatt Jordan added one hit each.

In the second game, Harriman started, but Brandon Armstrong got the win in relief.

Ruddick and Malone both went two-for-two with two RBIs to lead the offense. Armstrong, Junior Eliam, Wyatt Yousey and Jordan added one hit each.

