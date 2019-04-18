MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Judith Pendergraft was sworn-in as Southwest City's West Ward Alderman at the regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9. The seat was previously held by Gloria Armstrong.

Southwest City's regular council meeting began on Tuesday, April 9, with the swearing in of new West Ward Alderman Judith Pendergraft. Mayor David Blake and East Ward Alderman Steve Reece were also reinstated. Alderman Reece was then nominated to serve as the mayor pro-tem.

New Business

Kitty Collingsworth approached the council seeking clarification on building permit fees. Collingsworth said in September her property at 311 Mill Street had received hail damage and she replaced the roof. At the same time, she replaced a dilapidated carport on the property. She paid $125 for the permit to rebuild the carport.

Collingsworth pointed out that the McDonald County Directory lists the permit fee for an addition or remodel as $25 and a city ordinance lists the permit fee for a detached remodel as $50. She asked how the $125 fee for the carport was computed.

Mayor Blake explained that, while Collingsworth had rebuilt the former carport, the new carport included additional concrete piers and the relocation of a meter loop, therefore it's considered a new structure.

"If there's new concrete in the ground, it's an addition," Blake said.

He noted that building permit fees were updated in August, one month before she received the permit.

Collingsworth requested a list of permit fees to clarify costs in the future.

Jose Razo, of 509 Mill Street, approached the council seeking approval of a building permit. Razo and his mother intend to construct a home on a vacant lot adjacent to their current property. He presented council members with the documentation required for the permit and a blueprint of the structure.

Mayor Blake noted that the square footage of the home does not meet the city's 1,000-foot minimum requirement.

The council asked Razo to expand the footage -- horizontally or vertically -- and return to the next council meeting.

Mayor Blake spoke about the need for more grass carp in the lake. He said grass carp eat the vegetation that collects algae to make for less Algae buildup.

Mayor Blake spoke about the need for more grass carp in the lake. He said grass carp eat the vegetation that collects algae to make for less algae buildup. Blake noted the city needs 30 to 40 carp to successfully clear plant life and, eventually, their roots. He said that Aaron Wolf offered to pay for 20 fish and suggested the city purchase 20 more. Eight to 10-inch carp cost $10 per fish. The council voted to purchase $200 worth of grass carp.

Departmental Reports

Mayor Blake reported that Hutchens Construction has completed blacktop repairs in town.

"Liberty Road is like heaven and the park looks great," Blake said, noting that he has yet to review Frye Road.

Public works director Clark said the street department has been busy at Blankenship Park. It has connected water and sewer to the concrete restrooms, painted the restrooms and replaced the bulbs on the ballfield scoreboard. The department has also been mowing, weed-eating and clearing branches throughout town.

Clark reported picking up four at-large animals this month, three of which were already registered to the city and easily returned to their owners.

Clark said that chlorination equipment for the city's water treatment system has been installed. A water leak has been identified on Birkes Street and should be located and repaired in the next week.

Clark reported that UV lights have been installed at the wastewater treatment plant, and the city passed the whole effluent toxicity test. He also noted that sludge needs to be hauled from the treatment plant soon.

City Clerk Missy Zinn presented council members with February's bank budget report for review.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to sponsor Old Timer's Day in the amount of $5,000;

• Spoke about the roof of the pavilion in Blankenship Park and how it is in need of repair;

• Voted to sponsor the annual Easter Egg Hunt in the amount of $100; and

• Approved the guidelines and permit fees of the city's farmer's market.

General News on 04/18/2019