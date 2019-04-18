Corbin Jones' leap of 20-9 in the long jump was good enough for seventh place at the 30th Annual Jock's Nitch/PSU Relays held on April 12 at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan.

Jones' seventh place was the only points scored by McDonald County at the meet, which featured some of the best track teams in three states.

Michael Williams just missed out on advancing to the finals when he hit a jump of 20-2 on his third and final jump. A jump of 20-2.5 was the ninth and final distance to make the finals.

Kelley Vonzell of Lee's Summit West won the event with a jump of 22-5.5.

Broken Arrow, Okla., won the boys' team title with 85 points, while Ozark took the girls' with 96.5 points.

East Newton

Andrew Watkins fourth place in the pole vault was the McDonald County boys' best finish at the East Newton Relays held on April 11 at East Newton High School.

Eric Munoz added a fifth in the discus with a toss of 94-1, while the Mustangs 4x800 relay team added a sixth-place finish.

Sammi Dowd's third-place finish in the pole vault was the best effort by the Lady Mustangs. Dowd cleared 7-6 along with two others but settled for third on misses.

Other scoring results by McDonald County were sixth-place finishes by Gisselle Reyes, 100 hurdles, 20.8 and 300 hurdles, 59.3; Mary Warner, 400, 1:15.4; Ebenee Munoz, javelin, 84-2; and, Melanie Gillming, pole vault, 6-6.

McDonald County was at Cassville on April 16 before the Mustangs travel to Willard on April 18.

Sports on 04/18/2019