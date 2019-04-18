This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 31
Maria Teresa Rocio Garcia, 31, Grove, Okla., out-of-state fugitive, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit
Bernardo Romero, 58, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; DWI -- alcohol; failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Taryn Ruffa, 20, Lanagan, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Benjamin Thomas Schaeffer, 34, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
April 1
Kevin Dean Black, 40, Gravette, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Vernon Paul Fields Jr., 30, Noel, unlawful possession of a firearm
Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit
Euquilla Faye Irwin, 50, no address given, theft/stealing
Ethan M. Navarro, 21, Joplin, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Matthew L. Smith, 21, Goodman, passing bad check
Brian William Winters, 46, Rocky Comfort, property damage and theft/stealing
April 2
Rebekah Lynn Ellis, 24, Anderson, ordinance violation
Brittany Denae Evans, 32, Rogers, Ark., theft/stealing
Tyler J. Johnson, no age given, Carl Junction, Mo., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; operated motor vehicle without a valid license; failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection; failed to yield; exceeded posted speed limit; and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Troy Michael McClain, 40, Pineville, property damage and theft/stealing
Charles David Still, 68, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and open container
April 3
Harley Ryan Abeyta, 21, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Sierra Rachel Bolt, 26, Jane, defective equipment and exceeded posted speed limit
Gary Dean Drum, 33, Dunweg, Mo., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Diedra Lynn Fugate, 22, Neosho, possession of a forging instrument
Justin Calvin Shields, 36, Noel, domestic assault and property damage
Hank William Starr, 19, Joplin, forgery
Johnathon Hayden Wilson, 30, Conway, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
April 4
Thomas Edward Fox, 33, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Justin William Hollenbeck, 27, Stella, statutory sodomy -- sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old
Lennie Fears Olsen, 25, no address given, assault and property damage
Trevor Dillon Reece, 23, Southwest City, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; failure to register motor vehicle; and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
April 5
Omar Hamdi Ahmed, 37, Noel, DWI -- alcohol -- persistent and assault -- L/E, C/O, E/P, highway or utility worker, P&P
Alvarado Lopez Gildardo, 40, Coffeyville, Kan., failed to stop for flashing red signal at stop line/crosswalk/point nearest intersection and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Dwayne Jerry, 20, Noel, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Juan Jose Reyes-Guadarrama, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Amber Renae Kappel, 40, Noel, theft/stealing
Ashley Megan Roark, 34, Sulphur Springs, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit
Diana Lynn Shoemaker, 36, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; operated motor vehicle without a valid license; failure to register motor vehicle; and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another
April 6
Shannon Gail Gravette, 47, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; driving while revoked/suspended; and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Michael Montana Maxwell, 30, Grove, Okla., failure to register motor vehicle; driving while revoked/suspended; and out-of-state fugitive
Robert J. Owens, 34, Hominy, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
