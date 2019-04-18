This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 31

Maria Teresa Rocio Garcia, 31, Grove, Okla., out-of-state fugitive, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Bernardo Romero, 58, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; DWI -- alcohol; failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Taryn Ruffa, 20, Lanagan, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Benjamin Thomas Schaeffer, 34, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

April 1

Kevin Dean Black, 40, Gravette, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Vernon Paul Fields Jr., 30, Noel, unlawful possession of a firearm

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

Euquilla Faye Irwin, 50, no address given, theft/stealing

Ethan M. Navarro, 21, Joplin, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Matthew L. Smith, 21, Goodman, passing bad check

Brian William Winters, 46, Rocky Comfort, property damage and theft/stealing

April 2

Rebekah Lynn Ellis, 24, Anderson, ordinance violation

Brittany Denae Evans, 32, Rogers, Ark., theft/stealing

Tyler J. Johnson, no age given, Carl Junction, Mo., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; operated motor vehicle without a valid license; failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection; failed to yield; exceeded posted speed limit; and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Troy Michael McClain, 40, Pineville, property damage and theft/stealing

Charles David Still, 68, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and open container

April 3

Harley Ryan Abeyta, 21, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Sierra Rachel Bolt, 26, Jane, defective equipment and exceeded posted speed limit

Gary Dean Drum, 33, Dunweg, Mo., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Diedra Lynn Fugate, 22, Neosho, possession of a forging instrument

Justin Calvin Shields, 36, Noel, domestic assault and property damage

Hank William Starr, 19, Joplin, forgery

Johnathon Hayden Wilson, 30, Conway, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

April 4

Thomas Edward Fox, 33, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Justin William Hollenbeck, 27, Stella, statutory sodomy -- sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old

Lennie Fears Olsen, 25, no address given, assault and property damage

Trevor Dillon Reece, 23, Southwest City, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; failure to register motor vehicle; and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

April 5

Omar Hamdi Ahmed, 37, Noel, DWI -- alcohol -- persistent and assault -- L/E, C/O, E/P, highway or utility worker, P&P

Alvarado Lopez Gildardo, 40, Coffeyville, Kan., failed to stop for flashing red signal at stop line/crosswalk/point nearest intersection and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Dwayne Jerry, 20, Noel, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Juan Jose Reyes-Guadarrama, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Amber Renae Kappel, 40, Noel, theft/stealing

Ashley Megan Roark, 34, Sulphur Springs, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit

Diana Lynn Shoemaker, 36, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; operated motor vehicle without a valid license; failure to register motor vehicle; and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another

April 6

Shannon Gail Gravette, 47, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility; driving while revoked/suspended; and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Michael Montana Maxwell, 30, Grove, Okla., failure to register motor vehicle; driving while revoked/suspended; and out-of-state fugitive

Robert J. Owens, 34, Hominy, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

