More than 350 people attended Anderson Elementary's second annual Science Night Expo held on Tuesday, April 9. This family-fun-styled event was designed to provide hands-on science experiences for pre-K through fifth-grade students and their families.

Along with faculty and staff activities like balancing and weighing, floating and sinking, catapults, straw rockets, dinosaur dig, and fluffy slime, outside agencies provided learning opportunities as well.

The Neosho National Fish Hatchery, George Washington Carver National Monument, and New-Mac Cooperative set up displays demonstrating science concepts. The McDonald County High School Science Honor Society set up fun science stations like instant snow. The Crowder College MARET (Missouri Alternative and Renewable Energy Technology) Center showed the use of wind power. Fossil exploration was provided by the Bluff Dwellers Cave. Master Gardeners provided a planting experience for every attendee. The Scott Family Amazeum electric circuits were a big hit, too.

The Fourth Grade Science Fair was a welcome addition to the event this year. There was a special guest appearance by Ms. Frizzle for a photo opportunity.

The success of this inaugural event ensures that it will become an annual event for Anderson Elementary in the years to come.

04/18/2019