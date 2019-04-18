Anderson City Council approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the public works department, at the request of Director Ben Shoemaker. The truck is a 2019 Ford F250 four-wheel-drive crew cab with a utility bed. It was purchased at a cost of $26,193.

"[Shoemaker] has saved us a lot of money in the past 60 days. He's trying hard and we should take care of him," said Alderman Gene Cantrell. "And he's 15% under budget currently."

The council also adopted a proposed community trail plan that includes sidewalks, bike paths and nature trails. The trail plan was compiled by the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council with consistent public input and recommended by the city's planning and zoning committee.

Mayor John Sellers noted that the plan is in no way binding but it provides a solid foundation for potential grants and projects in the future.

"Step by step, it's our job to make Anderson better," Sellers said.

Displays of the trail plan are available for viewing at Anderson City Hall. A digital version will be available at andersonbetterment.org in the coming weeks.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels informed council members the department has received equipment for the K-9 vehicle that will prevent the car from overheating with K-9 Samson inside. In the event of high temperatures, the system safeguard will roll down windows and turn on the fan. The equipment is pending installation.

Daniels discussed the idea of initiating a citizen's academy in Anderson. Mayor Sellers agreed that it would help to involve the community. Daniels said he is currently arranging the curriculum and volunteers and hopes to begin next year.

Daniels told the council of a local business owner who has offered to donate all materials needed to repaint the police department. School Resource Officer Buck Owen has offered to provide labor in the form of students who need community service hours. The council voted to approve the project.

Firefighter Seth Kirk presented the fire department report. Kirk reported that all three engines have completed pump test certification. He also noted that an invoice is pending for repair of a tanker valve.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported the discovery of seven emergency leaks last month. He also said the water department has transferred 400 feet of old line on Cunningham Street and 300 feet of old line on Bellvue Street. The UV system has also been repaired.

Shoemaker said a transfer switch blew in a generator transformer and he is working on warranty fulfillment.

Shoemaker also reported that three water department employees will be attending school to receive their wastewater operating license next month.

In other business, the council:

• Re-instated West Ward Alderman Chester Neel and East Ward Alderman Gene Cantrell for the new term;

• Paid $2,000 towards Operations and Maintenance internal loan from General Fund;

• Paid $5,000 towards the city's Arvest line of credit;

• Reviewed the six-month budget report. Mayor Sellers noted that revenue is 3% under projected totals, but expenditures are 6% under as well;

• Paid bills in the amount of $66,033.82.

