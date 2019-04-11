Roman Koppe finds an egg at the 2017 Noel Easter Egg hunt at Sycamore Landing.

Children in McDonald County will have the opportunity to hunt for eggs at several different activities planned for this weekend.

Pineville Easter Egg Hunt

The city of Pineville will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, on the town square.

Southwest City

Southwest City will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in Blankenship Park.

Crowder College - Jane Campus

The Crowder College-Jane Campus will host an Easter Egg Hunt and activities from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 1:45 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.

Children can enjoy a toddler bounce house and obstacle course.

Jane

The Jane Preservation Society will host an Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the old White Rock School property, W. State Highway 90 and Rains Road.

The hunt is for children, ages 10 and younger.

An Easter bonnet contest will be held for youth ages 18 and younger, and adults, ages 19 and older. Prizes will be awarded.

A natural egg dyeing demonstration will be held, followed by a boiled egg feast.

Noel

The city of Noel will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

Anderson

The McDonald County Living Center in Anderson will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

General News on 04/11/2019