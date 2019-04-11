Editor,

I want to invite everyone to a special day at the University of Missouri. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, we are hosting the first Show Me Mizzou Day: a family-friendly open house.

With more than 100 events -- engaging presentations, campus tours and research in action -- we want this event to highlight the many things that make Missouri's flagship university such a special place. You can hop in an immersive virtual reality experience with our engineering school, attend a lecture from our 2018 Nobel Laureate George P. Smith, and even join other Tiger fans for the spring Mizzou football game or the baseball game against LSU. Don't forget your black and gold!

We hope this event gives you a behind-the-scenes view of how your public university contributes to our state and the world through education, research and hands-on experiences.

To register and see a full list of events and activities, visit www.missouri.edu/showmemizzou. I look forward to seeing everyone here on campus. M-I-Z!

Alexander N. Cartwright, Ph.D.

Chancellor

University of Missouri

Editorial on 04/11/2019