MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Bea Woodfill, an Anderson native, was surrounded by friends and family during her 100th birthday party at the McDonald County Living Center on Friday, April 5. State Representative Dirk Deaton was present to award her with a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives, commending the many contributions she made to her community throughout her life.

In the past century, the world has experienced unprecedented changes. The Great Depression, Two World Wars, motion pictures, landing a man on the moon and, subsequently, space travel, a new millennium and abundant technology.

And Bea Woodfill has been witness to it all. Woodfill celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by friends, family and 100 birthday cards last Friday at the McDonald County Living Center where she resides.

Born to Robert and Anna Russell, of Anderson, on April 5, 1919, Woodfill spent most of her years educating others. She graduated from Joplin Junior College and began her career teaching in a two-room schoolhouse in Puckett, Mo. Woodfill then moved to California, where she attended Fresno State College and taught first grade for 18 years. She then returned to her hometown and continued teaching for another 18 years.

Woodfill married her husband, Mack, and raised four children -- the late Gary Woodfill, Harry Woodfill, Shirley Landers and Janet Perry. Her three living children were all present to celebrate her centennial birthday.

She owned and operated Big Rock Camp with her husband and family. After Mack's death, Woodfill continued running the campground until she was 92 years old.

When asked if she was excited about her 100th birthday, Woodfill said, "Yes. But I'd like it to be my 16th birthday again."

