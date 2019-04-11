The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, voted to purchase a new Bobcat mini-ex.

The mini-ex is a piece of heavy equipment that has a bucket and a jackhammer. Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley said it is used to dig small lines and street cuts. He told the board that the city's current mini-ex has a weak hydraulic pump. It also has trouble with the hydraulic valves bypassing, and the pilot controls need to be replaced, he said. He estimated it would cost $6,000 to repair the mini-ex and $6,000 over the next year to keep it running. He presented the board with some prices for a new one.

The board voted to purchase a new Bobcat mini-ex for $33,959.

The board also passed a resolution setting a new policy requiring customers to put a credit or debit card on file with the city when renting the community center. The resolution states that, if the building is left unclean, a minimum fee of $150 will be charged to the card; and, if the city finds any damages to the building or signs of alcohol use, a minimum fee of $250 will be charged to the card.

"If someone breaks the knob on the stove, just their luck, are we going to charge $250?" asked Alderman Scott Dennis.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said that would be an example of wear and tear, not blatant damage to the building. He said the city can watch the security videos to see how the damage occurred.

The board passed the resolution.

Sweeten reported that when the city installs its new LED sign, Liberty Utilities will furnish landscaping. The city will need to supply volunteers to do the work. He said Liberty Utilities will supply flowers and a "liberty butterfly," which is a metal butterfly among the flowers.

Marshal Chris Owens requested new basketball goals for the basketball court at the police and fire station.

"It gives the kids a safe place to play ball and maybe mingle with us a little bit," he said.

He presented the board with three bids, the lowest one being $1,754 for two goals. The board approved the bid.

The board, on Tuesday night, tabled the oath of office for aldermen who ran unopposed in the recent election because Alderman Ann Crowder-Sanders was out sick.

In other business, the board approved bills in the amount of $48,141, with $13,995 of that amount for the new LED sign.

