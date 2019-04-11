Dale Eugene Ball

Aug. 13, 1956

March 30, 2019

Dale Eugene Ball, 62, of Grove, Okla., died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo., after a long battle with cancer.

He was born, Aug. 13, 1956, in Great Bend, Kan., to Dewey Daniel Ball and Katherine Louise (Haworth) Ball. He was a multi-store manager for Texaco and Hess for many years. He enjoyed life near the ocean, swimming, fishing, camping, football and trips to Disney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sheryl.

Survivors include six children, Tiffnie, Jamie, Jessica, Austin, Katie, and Clayton; and a brother, Danny.

A memorial headstone will be available at the family plot in Drakes Creek Cemetery, Wesley, Ark. His ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico by family members at a time to be determined.

Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Cremation arrangements under the care of Ozark Funeral Home.

Marjorie Woodhouse Bashor

July 12, 1921

March 26, 2019

Marjorie Woodhouse Bashor, 97, of Noel, Mo., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born July 12, 1921, in Sedalia, Colo., to Frank and Marguerite (Burnett) Woodhouse. She lived most of her life in Colorado, moving to Noel in 1993. She was a Home Economics teacher at Castle Rock Junior High in Colorado. She raised horses and registered longhorn cattle. She also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Survivors include her two daughters, Mona Stenson (Mark) of Newcastle, Wyo., Pamela Packer (Paul) of Sedalia; and four grandchildren.

A visitation was held in Anderson, Mo., at the Ozark Funeral Home March 29, 2019. Her final resting place will be in the Bear Canyon Cemetery in Sedalia. A Colorado memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through website www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Mabel Bruens

Aug. 31, 1920

April 5, 2019

Mabel Bruens, 98, of Bethpage, Mo., died Friday, April 5, 2019, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born Aug. 31, 1920, in Wilmerding, Pa., to Charles and Mabel (Place) Anderson. She lived in the Bethpage community since 1948. She worked 10 years in civil service in the Chicago and Minnesota area. She was a member of the Gideon's International since 1972. She married Walter Bruens on Nov. 9, 1945, in Parker, Ariz. She was a member of the Living Word Mission Church in Simco, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; a daughter, Norma Jean Brimer; a brother, Charles Anderson; and a sister, Evelyn M. Clemens.

Survivors include two granddaughters, Anita Simpson (Torrance) of Parker, Ariz., and Cora Huckeba (John Sr.) of Bethpage.

The final resting place will be in the Desert Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Calimesa, Calif.

Memorial contributions may be given to Gideon's International.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Elmer Greenhaw III

Oct. 12, 1969

April 1, 2019

Elmer Greenhaw III, 49, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died suddenly Monday, April 1, 2019, in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 12, 1969, to the late Mary Greenhaw.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Leanna Greenhaw; four children, Chad and Barbie Greenhaw, Kevin and Katie Greenhaw, David Greenhaw, Karma and Seth Graham; nine grandchildren; and two sisters of California.

Private services to be held at home.

Flowers and cards may be sent to 1677 Carlin Ridge Road, Rocky Comfort, MO 64861.

Randy Eugene Land

Nov. 2, 1956

April 8, 2019

Randy Eugene Land, 62, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, April 8, 2019, while at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., after months of declining health.

He was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Neosho, Mo., to Robert Eugene "Gene" and Betty Lois (Martin) Land. He was a lifelong resident of Anderson. On June 22, 1980, in Anderson, he married Debra Banks. For the last 27 years, he worked for Crowder Industries in Neosho. He moved to Neosho in 2014 in order to reside with his wife at Medicalodge. He enjoyed bowling, walking and weekend movies at the Flick Theater. He was a member of Patterson Heights Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Debra; and two sisters, Debbie Greene of Wichita, Kan., and Kathy Drumright (Ken) of Valley Center, Kan.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 12, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastors Fred Mills and Haskell Martin officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to the Patterson Heights Baptist Church c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Rick A. Linn

Feb. 25, 1964

April 7, 2019

Rick Linn of Pineville, Mo., died suddenly Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Feb. 25, 1964, in Glenwood Springs, Colo., to Paul and Rochelle Linn. He was a resident of Pineville for 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, as well as hunting, fishing, softball and spending time with family and friends talking. He spent most of his life as an over-the-road truck driver and traveling the United States.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Linn Jr.

Survivors include his father, Paul; mother, Rochelle; wife, Becky; and daughters, Ashley and Maggie.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Ruth Eileen (Lambrecht) Young

Dec. 28, 1946

March 29, 2019

Ruth Eileen (Lambrecht) Young, 72, formerly of Pineville, Mo., died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Denison, Iowa.

In 2006, the couple moved to Pineville and purchased the Kozy Kampground which they operated for 11 years. After her husband died, she returned to Denison in 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dave Young.

Survivors include her daughter, Michele (Kevin Stover) Kinnersley of Buck Grove, Iowa; two grandsons; three sisters, Roberta (James) Gallup of Navarre, Fla., Susan (Gloria Cortez) Lambrecht of Smithville, Mo., Patricia (Logan) Goodon of Tampa; and brother, David (Cheryl) Lambrecht of Sioux City, Iowa.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements were by Fouts Funeral Home of Dunlap, Iowa.

