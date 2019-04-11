Noel City Council members are gearing up for improving aesthetics in town with a two-week citywide cleanup effort.

The city will host a cleanup from April 29 through May 12. Council members decided on Tuesday night to place dumpsters where the former recycle dumpsters were located. The dumpsters will be available on a grassy area and neighbors are being encouraged to rid themselves of trash and beautify the town.

Marshal Paul Gardner reported that he's sent approximately 56 letters to property owners about cleanup efforts on their personal properties. He said he receives three to five phone calls daily, inquiring about the letters and the repercussions of not addressing the situation.

He said he's been telling property owners that the letter sent is a general letter, but a citation could be imminent if proper measures aren't taken to clean up a property.

Last month, council members discussed the process of trying to spur property owners to clean up trash problems. Gardner said the entire process -- from sending a letter to ultimately issuing a warrant -- takes 120 days. Certain steps have to be followed throughout the process. He hopes that property owners will take the opportunity to clean up their properties, especially during the cleanup effort.

On Tuesday night, the city council met to conduct some unfinished business, then adjourned. City Clerk Tina DePriest then read the April 2 election results. New aldermen Terry Lance and Reid Schmit were sworn in. Alderwoman Allie Peck, who ran unopposed, and Mayor Lewis Davis, who was reelected, also were sworn in. Davis said the two outgoing city council members, his wife, Faye, and Steve Powell, exemplified "outstanding service." Faye Davis served on the council for 16 years, he said.

In other business, members discussed purchasing a sign that would announce city events. Davis said he thinks the city can maneuver funds around to find $2,000 to spend on a sign.

City officials also discussed hosting the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said the fire department usually does most of the legwork for the Easter Egg Hunt, but this year, volunteers will be tied up in a countywide training that Saturday. City council members and some of their spouses volunteered to help with the eggs and candy. The Noel Marshal's Office is being asked to help park cars and assist with traffic. The event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

In other efforts to improve Noel, street superintendent Christopher Craig built and placed planters and put up American flags that are now flying on Main Street. Officials discussed having local businesses adopt and advertise on the wooden planters that Craig built from recycled wood. He estimated the planters would have cost around $150 total with all new supplies, but he built the three for approximately $7 each. The planters will help beautify the town as the weather warms up and flowers in the planters provide color, he said.

General News on 04/11/2019