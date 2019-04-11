RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County catcher Joe Brown dodges a sliding Grove runner during the Ridgerunners' 3-1 win on April 4 in the Mickey Mantle Wood Bat Classic at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.

After scoring just three runs in its two pool games of the Mickey Mantle Wood Bat Classic, McDonald County High School broke loose for seven in the Mustangs' 7-3 win over Miami in the fifth-place game of the Whiz Kids division.

Designated hitter Kammeron Hopkins led the Mustangs with three hits and two RBIs, while Oakley Roessler and Jordan Platter had two hits each.

"Kammeron Hopkins stepping up and getting three hits and breaking the seal with our first RBI single in I don't know how long was huge," coach Kevin Burgi said. "He has been a kid that has been in and out of the lineup, but that's out of his control. It just depends on who is pitching. He has never complained but just keeps doing his job. Today he did an outstanding job and had a big coming out party. I could not be more proud of that kid right now."

McDonald County took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Roessler was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. He went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Platter before scoring when Boston Dowd's ground ball was thrown away. Hopkins followed with the first of his three hits to drive in Dowd.

Miami tied the score in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two runs on two hits and two errors off McDonald County starter Izak Johnson. Johnson settled down after the first, allowing just three more hits in six innings while walking none and striking out four. Roessler worked the final inning, allowing one run on one hit while striking out the side.

McDonald County scored the eventual winning run in the fourth inning. Hopkins reached on an error to lead off the inning. Cole Martin walked before the runners advanced to second and third on a ground out by Omar Manuel. Johnson then drove in the go-ahead run with a ground out.

McDonald County added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

In the sixth, Hopkins had the only hit to go along with two Miami errors.

In the seventh, Roessler and Platter singled to open the inning before Joe Brown drove in Roessler with a squeeze bunt and Hopkins singled in Platter with his third hit of the game.

"Izak threw incredibly well," Burgi said. "He kind of got off to a rough start, but he honed in that breaking ball and shut them down after that. Honestly, he went from being a first-pitch fastball guy to getting ahead with the breaking ball. Izak is not swinging the bat as well as he wants to be, but he isn't letting that bother him on the mound."

Micah Burkholder had the only other McDonald County hit.

The Mustangs improve to 4-6 heading into their April 9 game against Monett. McDonald County then hosts Lamar on Thursday, April 11. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

Grove

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 3-1 loss to Grove at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.

Levi Helm took the loss despite allowing just one earned run on three hits in three and a third innings. Johnson worked the final two and two-thirds innings without allowing a hit.

McDonald County scored its only run in the first inning on three walks and a ground out RBI by Dowd.

Grove tied the game in the second on two walks, a hit and an error. The Ridgerunners scored the winning runs in the fourth on an error, a walk and one hit.

Grove's Jack Gentry held the Mustangs to just one hit, Hopkins' single in the fourth inning.

Fort Gibson

Fort Gibson scored three runs in the third and three in the fifth to claim a 6-2 win on April 5 at Mickey Mantle Field in Commerce, Okla.

Rylee Boyd took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits in four and two-thirds innings. Boyd walked five and struck out four.

McDonald County scored a run in the second on Martin's double, a sacrifice bunt by Johnson and an error.

The Mustangs' other run came in the fourth on four walks, including Platter's bases-loaded free pass.

Dowd led the offense with two hits, while Martin had the only other Mustang hit.

