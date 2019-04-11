Sprinter Corbin Jones and distance runner Garrett Spears led the McDonald County High School boys' track team at the Marshfield Relays held April 5 at Marshfield High School.

Jones took second in the 100 (11.54) and third in the 200 (23.34), while Spears was third in both the 800 (2:07.54) and 1600 (4:42.74) and ran a leg on the two relays that finished in the top four.

The 4x800 team of Spears, Cale Adamson, John Howard and Arturo Garcia was second in a time of 8:41.01, while the 4x400 team of Spears, Adamson, Howard and Jack Teague was fourth in 3:43.02.

Elliott Wolfe added a second in the discus (132-8) and a fourth in the shot put (41-9.75).

Other top eight McDonald County finishes were Zach Woods, third, pole vault, 12-0; Joel Morris, fourth, 100 hurdles, 17:16 and fourth, 300 hurdles, 44:83; Adamson, fifth, 400, 53:94; Elijah Habert, fourth, 800, 2:08.26; Bryce Berryhill, sixth, 3200, 11:28.85; Andrew Watkins, sixth, pole vault, 10-0; Brennon White, eighth, discus, 114-01; and Ricardo Salas, javelin, eighth, 110-2.

No team scores were available for both the boys' and girls' divisions.

Girls

Jackie Grider led the Lady Mustangs with a second in the javelin (94-0) and a third in the discus (92-11).

Also placing in two events were Ruby Palamo and Makaela Thacker. Palomo was fifth in both hurdles events. She was timed in 17.62 in the 100 hurdles and in 53.34 in the 300 hurdles. Thacker also placed in both hurdle events, taking seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.06) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (56.35).

Rounding out the other Lady Mustang top eight finishes were Caitlyn Barton, third, pole vault, 9-6; Sosha Howard, third, long jump, 14-7; Erin Cooper, fifth, high jump, 4-8; Rebecca Green, fifth, javelin, 88-4; Chloe Teague, sixth, pole vault, 8-6; Mariana Salas, sixth, javelin, 87-2; Haley Mick, seventh, high jump, 4-6; Sammi Dowd, eighth, pole vault, 7-6; and Brianna Estrada, eighth, shot put, 27-6.

Girls' Night Out

Thirty of the top girls' teams from around the state competed at the Girls' Night Out held on April 4 at Glendale High School in Springfield.

McDonald County did not score but came close with a 12th-place finish by Palomo in the 100 hurdles (17.59). The senior added a 20th in the 300 hurdles (53.61).

Erin Cooper was 20th in the triple jump (29-5.5), while Ragan Wilson was 22nd in the 800 (2:44.8).

McDonald County's next meet is a junior varsity meet at East Newton on April 11. The varsity's next meet is the Jock's Nitch Invitational on April 12 at Pittsburg State University.

