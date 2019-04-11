RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Esmerelda Estrada attempts to control a loose ball during the Lady Mustangs' 5-0 loss to Neosho on April 2 in Neosho.

Neosho built a 2-0 lead by halftime and added three insurance goals in the second half to claim a 5-0 decision over McDonald County on April 2 in Neosho.

The Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a breakaway goal before adding a second goal in the first half in the 33rd minute.

Neosho opened the second half with a goal in the second minute before adding goals in the 23rd and 37th minute.

McDonald County falls to 0-8 for the season heading into its April 9 game against Aurora. The Lady Mustangs are at Monett on April 11.

Webb City

Webb City scored a first-half goal and then survived two near misses to claim a 1-0 decision on April 4 at MCHS.

McDonald County's Ava Smith and Alexia Estrada both just missed on attempts to put the Lady Mustangs on the scoreboard.

Sports on 04/11/2019