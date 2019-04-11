Sign in
Replica edition News Obits Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Mustang Girls Soccer Still Fighting for First Season Win by Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press | April 11, 2019 at 8:07 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Esmerelda Estrada attempts to control a loose ball during the Lady Mustangs' 5-0 loss to Neosho on April 2 in Neosho.

Neosho built a 2-0 lead by halftime and added three insurance goals in the second half to claim a 5-0 decision over McDonald County on April 2 in Neosho.

The Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a breakaway goal before adding a second goal in the first half in the 33rd minute.

Neosho opened the second half with a goal in the second minute before adding goals in the 23rd and 37th minute.

McDonald County falls to 0-8 for the season heading into its April 9 game against Aurora. The Lady Mustangs are at Monett on April 11.

Webb City

Webb City scored a first-half goal and then survived two near misses to claim a 1-0 decision on April 4 at MCHS.

McDonald County's Ava Smith and Alexia Estrada both just missed on attempts to put the Lady Mustangs on the scoreboard.

Sports on 04/11/2019

Print Headline: Mustang Girls Soccer Still Fighting for First Season Win

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT