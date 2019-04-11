MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS An aspiring dancer displays her form with the assistance of her hero.

Last week, McDonald County students celebrated fashion with themed attire each day. Fashion Week concluded on Friday, April 5 with the McDonald County Fashion Show, featuring kids from nine schools and all walks of life.

Each school picked a song and style that fell under the umbrella of the theme "Under Construction." Some students donned crosswalk inspired attire, while others wore the uniform of their desired career. Traffic cones, cross guards and bulldozers strutted their stuff along with teachers, nurses, hair stylists, zookeepers and firefighters.

The event is organized by Peter Alumbaugh, a teacher at Anderson Elementary who specializes in the behavior, communication and social skills of the district's students with special needs. He began the show two years ago as a way for his students to be involved and supported, even if they weren't part of a sports team or a club.

Alumbaugh said the fashion show serves three purposes -- to promote diversity and inclusion on runways and in schools, to show the desire for a clothing design class at the high school, and to have a day where the district comes together.

Eighty-eight individuals walked, ran and rolled down the runway, ranging in age from 3-years-old to 18-years old.

"We have models of all abilities, ages, ethnicities, shapes and sizes," Alumbaugh said.

Some outfits were designed by students and others were designed by teachers. Alumbaugh pointed out that the addition of a clothing design class would allow high school students to showcase their skills by creating the costumes.

Senior Maria Soto took the fashion show as an opportunity to share her eight-piece collection of handmade clothing, branded "House of Soto." The styles ranged from two-piece, casual, denim and flannel outfits to intricate, sparkling gowns.

Soto said she was introduced to sewing during her junior year when she first took the high school's sewing class. Now she's put "countless" hours in front of a sewing machine, with no plans to stop soon.

"I wanted to be a vet before I took sewing," she said. "A design class would be pretty cool for people who want to advance to getting into design."

Alumbaugh said the event fostered county-wide project involvement to complete. The runway's looming backdrops were crafted by the high school's advanced art program, as well as the art walk that guided visitors into the fashion show. Students from the sewing class contributed many pieces of styled clothing and accessories.

Then, each school that participated bussed students to the high school to witness the fashion show and cheer on their peers alongside the high schoolers.

"It's great to have our youngest learners visit the high school and our high school students cheer on our future Mustangs," Alumbaugh said.

