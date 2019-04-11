Senior Renden Lane shot a 96 while junior Sam Whitehill had a 103 to lead the McDonald County High School golf team at the Cassville High School Golf Tournament held April 3 at Cassville Golf Course.

McDonald County finished ninth out of 12 teams with a 445 total.

Nevada won the team title with a 336, followed by Thomas Jefferson with a 372, Cassville 374, Hollister 378, Marshfield 387, Reeds Spring 388, Aurora 421, Mount Vernon 421, McDonald County 445, Diamond 495, Logan Rogersville 500 and Purdy 522.

Rounding out the scores for McDonald County were Blake Harrell with a 120, Wyatt Habert 126 and Dayson Fickle 129.

Aaron Wells of Thomas Jefferson won medalist honors with a 75. Nevada teammates Owen Swearingen and Bronson Smith tied for second with 79s.

McDonald County was at the Clever Invitational on April 8 and the Springfield Catholic JV Invitational on April 10 before traveling to Cassville to face the Wildcats and Purdy on April 11.

