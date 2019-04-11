The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group meeting will be held beginning with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. and meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the New Mac Community Room located on old Highway 71 north of the High School in Anderson. This meeting is held every month on the second Thursday of the month.

Mom's Favorites

Since it is just before Mother's Day, bring your favorite Mother's dish or anything else including main dishes, sides and/or desserts. Please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

Entertainment -- TBD

Speaker/s -- Lynn Sciumbato is licensed with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Rehabilitation, U.S. Fish & Wildlife (Special purpose possession), and the Arkansas Wildlife Rehabilitation. Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Gravette is especially interested in the rehabilitation of native Arkansas species, including raptors, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. She will be bringing a few of her successes to the meeting.

PLEASE -- bring a canned or packaged food donation to be given to Crosslines (must be non-expired and non-dented). If everyone brought just one can, we would have 40 or 50 cans to help feed some hungry folks. We will be continuing the drawing for the monthly door prize. You will get one entry for the prize for each can or item of food that you bring.

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet, so that we may support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all including surrounding communities. For more information, call 417-845-0170.

