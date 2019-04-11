Wins by seventh-graders Ethan Marsala, Madison Miller and Haley Allen led the McDonald County junior high track team at the Carthage Junior High Track Meet held April 2 at Carthage High School.

Allen took first in the 100 hurdles (20.9 ) and added a second in the 800 (2:52.49), while Miller won the discus with a throw of 60-11 and was fifth in the shot put (26-8) to lead the seventh-grade girls to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.

Carthage won the team title with 123.1 points, followed by South Middle School 83.5, Webb City 81.2, Nevada 77.5, Neosho 60.1, McDonald County 47.2, North Middle School 42.1, Mount Vernon 32.1 and East Middle School 19.2.

Other top eight McDonald County results were Daisy Mendez, fourth, 100 hurdles, 21.5; and Payton Cooper, sixth, shot put, 24-0.5.

Seventh Boys

Marsala won the discus with a throw of 87-4 and took third in the shot put with a toss of 29-1.

Xavier Sosa was second in the triple jump (28-10.75) and ran a leg of the 4x200 relay that took sixth (2:08.3) and the 4x100 relay that took seventh (55:66).

Other members of the 4x200 relay were Justus Nava, Alejandro Martinez and Isaik McDaniel while Marsala, Nava and Jordan Scholz teamed with Sosa for the 4x100 relay.

Scholz added a seventh in the triple jump (27-5), while Nava was eighth in the high jump (4-4).

North won the team title with 101 points, followed by Carthage with 88, Webb City 80.5, Neosho 76, South 59, East 50, Mount Vernon 46.5, Nevada 43 and McDonald County 37.

Eighth Girls

Melysia McCrory took second in the 800 (2:44.73) and ran a leg on the sixth-place 4x400 relay (4:56.29) to lead the eighth-grade girls.

Samara Smith added a fourth in the shot put (30-4), while Kyla Moore was fifth in the pole vault (6-0) and Micah Sebastian was seventh in the triple jump (26-11).

McCrory was joined on the 4x400 relay by Annabelle Price, Skylynnda Forcum and May Burton.

The 4x100 relay of Forcum, Moore, Mariana Gonzalez and Lexi Cohu was seventh in the 4x100 (1:03.66).

Carthage claimed the team championship with 123 points, followed by Neosho with 83.5, Webb City 81, Mount Vernon 73.5, Nevada 71.5, South 56, East 39.5, North 32 and McDonald County 24.

Eighth Boys

Andrew Mortiz was third in the high jump (5-2), sixth in the 100 (13.26) and ran a leg on the 4x200 relay that took fifth (1:51.36) to lead the eighth-grade boys. Other members of the relay were Rogers Ramirez, Eh Saw and Estaban Martinez.

Other top McDonald County finishes were Martinez, seventh, 200, 26.87, and eighth, long jump, 16-0; Jaxon Harrell, eighth, pole vault, 7-6; Rony Lopez, eighth, shot put, 29-11.5; David Bartholomew, eighth, 800, 2:30.72; 4x400 relay of Bartholomew, Jacob Zuniga, Hunter Leach and Julio Rosiles, seventh, 4:38.45; and 4x100 relay of Bartholomew, Harrell, Tristan Stone and Braxton Bishop, eighth, 55.71.

Carthage won the team title with 187.5 points, while Neosho was second with 95 points followed by Webb City 68, South 61, North 54, East 43, Mount Vernon 41, McDonald County 22 and Nevada 12.5.

