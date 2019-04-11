Sign in
Freshmen 'Stangs 2-1 in Joplin by Rick Peck | April 11, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

The McDonald county freshman baseball team went 2-1 at last week's Joplin Freshman Baseball Tournament.

On April 5, McDonald County claimed a 4-1 win over Carthage in the tourney opener. Bo Leach got the win.

Also on April 5, the Mustangs dropped a 4-1 decision to Carl Junction. Logan Harriman took the loss.

McDonald County closed out the tournament with a 9-4 win on April 6 over Nevada with Brandon Armstrong getting the win.

In Saturday's win, Leach, Harriman, Levi Malone, Dylan Igisomar and Matthew Mora all had one hit each.

