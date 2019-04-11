Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance with doors open at 5:30 p.m Friday, April 12, for a potluck supper. At 7 p.m. dance to music provided by "The Timberline Country Band." There is a $5 cover charge for the dance. Food and drinks are available all evening. Bring family, friends and a dish to share. Please call 417-528-3314 or 417-476-3079 for information.

Pineville Easter Egg Hunt

The city of Pineville will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, on the town square.

Easter Cantata

Noel Methodist Church will present "Easter Cantata" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. Everyone is welcome.

Eye Exams Offered

Triad Eye Institute will be conducting eye exams beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Music And Potluck

The McDonald County Senior Center will host a potluck dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, April 20, at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. Music will be provided by "The Tar Top Travelers." Remember to bring a dish.

Southwest City Library Gardening Class

"Gardening in small places" is being offered by the Southwest City Library as part of the adult programming outreach. Karen Benson, Gravette Public Library supervisor, will be showing different types of small space gardening at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. Registration is required. You may call the library at 417-762-7323 or stop by to sign up.

Senior Center Activities

There are crochet classes provided every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Senior Center Serves Lunch

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome.

