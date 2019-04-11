Everyone is invited to Easter activities at Banner Church of the Nazarene in Anderson. The theme is "Hope Starts Here." Activities begin with the Sunrise Service at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at 9:30 a.m.

Worship will include lots of Easter music and begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg hunt for children up to sixth grade. There will be cash prizes in some of the eggs. Everyone is welcome to spend the morning at Banner Church and enjoy the occasion.

Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road, Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Religion on 04/11/2019