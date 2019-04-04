McDonald County Schools have chosen their building teachers of the year, from which the district-wide teacher of the year will be chosen.

Teachers at each school voted on a teacher to represent their buildings as a teacher of the year. The nominees for district teacher of the year include:

• Cathy Keith is teacher of the year at Anderson Middle School. She has been teaching 16 years, all at McDonald County. She teaches seventh- and eighth-grade English language arts.

She said, "I am honored and humbled about being selected for this award from my building. Our district is full of outstanding teachers. Together, we make the district great."

"My favorite thing about teaching is being able to connect with the students and hopefully making a difference in their lives," she added. "I love helping them build habits and skills that will make them successful now and in the future."

• Stacey Kirk was selected by her peers at Noel Elementary as teacher of the year. She has been teaching for three years. She teaches third-grade math and science.

"We have many excellent teachers at Noel Elementary, so I feel very honored to have been chosen from such a fine group of educators," she said.

She said her favorite thing about teaching is the positive relationships she is able to form with her students and their families.

• Max Akers was voted teacher of the year by the teachers at Rocky Comfort Elementary and Junior High School. He has taught 22 years and is finishing his eleventh year in McDonald County. He teaches kindergarten through eighth-grade music, band and choir.

"It was a wonderful surprise and great honor to be picked as teacher of the year for Rocky Comfort," he said.

He continued, "Probably my favorite thing about teaching is helping students to express themselves through music."

• Crystal Crust was chosen teacher of the year at Anderson Elementary School. She is in her third year of teaching, all at Anderson Elementary. She teaches fourth-grade English language arts and social studies.

"I am shocked and humbled by being chosen for this award in my building. It is an honor that I could never express my gratitude for," she said.

"My favorite thing about teaching is spending my day with the most amazing students and building positive relationships with each of them," she added. "Watching them as they grasp a concept for the first time, witnessing the kindness they have for one another, and seeing their eyes become open to their own value, are all very special too."

• Melissa Lankford is teacher of the year at White Rock Elementary and Junior High School. She has taught for 13 years, two of which have been in the McDonald County district. She teaches kindergarten.

"We have lots of great teachers at my building. I am very honored to be chosen for the teacher of the year," she said.

"My favorite thing about teaching is when my students become readers," she said. "They are so proud of themselves and excited about reading."

• Sara Reynolds was selected by her peers at McDonald County High School as teacher of the year. She has been teaching for 11 years, and she teaches social studies.

"I am honored to be chosen as teacher of the year. Looking at some of the teachers that have won this award in the past, I am humbled to be included with so many great educators," she said.

She said her favorite thing about teaching is the students.

"Most of my students are juniors and seniors, and it is really exciting to watch them achieve great things, finish school and plan for their future," she said.

• Jessica Pike was voted teacher of the year by the teachers at Pineville Elementary and Junior High School. She has been teaching for seven years. She taught third grade for five years and has taught fourth grade for the past two years. She teaches all content in fourth grade.

"I feel honored to be voted as teacher of the year for my building. I appreciate the support, teamwork and, most importantly, the friendship from many of my colleagues," she said.

Asked what she enjoys most about teaching, she said, "I love everything about my job. I love the classroom environment, the student relationships, the interactive lessons, the friendship with my colleagues and, most importantly, the rewarding outcomes from being a teacher and the many successes that come with the job."

• Stephana Wilkerson was chosen teacher of the year at Southwest City Elementary and Junior High School. She has been teaching 15 years, with 14 of those in the McDonald County district. She teaches elementary music (kindergarten through sixth grade), beginning band (sixth grade), junior high band and junior high choir.

"I was very surprised and honored to represent the teachers at Southwest City School as teacher of the year," she said.

Asked what she likes most about teaching, she said, "It brings me great joy to see students excited when they come into my classroom. I get to see how the students' musical talent progresses over the years and help them achieve more than they thought was possible.

"To prepare someone for a contest or concert in front of a large audience has taken years of training. It goes back to teaching rhythm through fun activities, keeping rhythm with a group, reading music, learning the fingering of an instrument, then combining them together and singing or playing in front of an audience. The satisfaction and joy that each student experiences with music is what I enjoy most about teaching."

• Also selected was Deb White at Noel Primary. She could not be reached for comment by press deadline.

The district teacher of the year will be announced at a banquet on April 15.

General News on 04/04/2019