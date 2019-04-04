Students at Noel Primary School are learning to ride bicycles, thanks to a grant from a company called Strider Sports.

Coach Lauren Watkins teaches physical education at the school. She said John Hunter of Joplin, who grew up in Noel, worked with Strider to get the grant for the school.

Strider bikes are unique in that they are designed for small children who are learning to ride a bike. They come with the pedals off and a foot rest area. Children start out by "striding" -- sitting on the seat and walking the bike, trying to learn balance. Then they try to glide and put their feet up on the footrest and see if they can balance. After five weeks, the pedals are put on the bikes. This was Noel Primary's first week with pedals on the bikes.

"Every kid is not going to be ready for pedals, and that's OK," Watkins said.

She said the class focuses a lot on safety, particularly wearing helmets, and courtesy. River Ranch Resort in Noel donated some of the helmets, and the school bought some of them, she said.

"It's really neat to see how fast they get comfortable (with the bikes)," she said. "It's been really fun. They really look forward to it."

She noted the Strider program is designed as a kindergarten program, but she has used it for all grades, kindergarten through second grade, this year since it was the first year they had the bikes. In the future, they will only be used for kindergarten.

"The mission statement of Strider is to make sure that all kids can ride by first grade," she said. Strider also provides a curriculum to go with the bikes, she said. Each day they go through a helmet check, a lesson and then a game.

The helmet check involves a rhyme. "Two, four, one, time for fun." The rhyme is a reminder of how the helmet should fit -- a two-finger sized space on the forehead below the helmet, the four straps go around the ears, and a one-finger sized space in the chin strap.

The class arrived and put on its helmets. Watkins gave students a rundown of what they were going to do in one of the activities, which involved striding and pedaling.

"Is it OK if you don't know how to pedal yet?" she asked. "Yes. You are just practicing."

The children showed a variety of different skill levels as they navigated their bikes around the room. Some could not pedal yet and had to continue to stride the entire time. At least one tried to zoom around, pedaling the entire time, and had to be reminded to stride part of the time. A few took spills along the way, but there were no injuries.

Noel Primary principal Deborah Pearson said Strider believes that every child should have the opportunity to learn to ride a bike. So it has put out a grant in which it pays for 50 percent and the school or a sponsor can pay the other 50 percent. Noel Primary requested the grant and got it, she said. Then John Hunter sponsored the other half of the grant.

"Mr. Hunter is the owner of American Ramp Company out of Joplin, Mo., and really believes in the philosophy of every child learning how to ride a bike. He is also a native of Noel. Mr. Hunter has a heart for the community and its people," she said.

Hunter and Wayne Lily of the Strider Education Foundation presented the school with 18 bikes in February, she added.

"I am so excited to promote a lifelong skill that all students can enjoy," Pearson continued. "This fits our philosophy to teach the whole child. At Noel Primary School, we try to incorporate as many aspects of real-life experiences for our students in order to develop well-rounded children.

"I am so grateful we were given this blessing. We are the first school in Missouri to attain this grant and the second in the nation. Other schools are getting to have this privilege. White Rock and Pineville Primary Schools have been gathering funds to get this program in their schools. I believe Pineville Primary has its bikes finally. They are going to love it.

"We are so thankful to John Hunter and the Strider team for making this available to our students. They are so excited to learn and ride every day in PE. I can hardly wait for our field day at the end of the year. We will be doing bike races and an obstacle course as part of that day. We are also painting a roadway for the bikes on the parking lot to help teach the children how to use traffic signs correctly," Pearson said.

