RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Aaliyah Rubio gets tangled up with a Willard player during the Lady Mustangs' 3-1 loss on March 28 at MCHS.

Though it wasn't a win, it was a step in the right direction for the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team.

Willard claimed a 3-1 win on March 28 at McDonald County High School, the first contest of any kind on the district's new turf field.

The loss dropped the Lady Mustangs to 0-6 for the season, but McDonald County did score for the first time this season.

Willard took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. After the Lady Tiger's first shot hit the crossbar, a Willard player was right there to knock in the rebound.

The first half ended with Willard holding a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Tigers added a goal on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of the second half to take a 2-0 lead.

Neither team threatened until late in the second half when Helen Reyes picked up a loose ball along the sideline and hit a wide-open Alexia Estrada in front of the Willard net. Estrada calmly gathered the pass and then hit the back of the net for the Lady Mustangs' first goal of the season.

Pressing forward in hopes of forcing a tie, McDonald County allowed a breakaway goal with 22 seconds left to make the final 3-1.

McDonald County's next match is against Webb City at MCHS on April 4. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

