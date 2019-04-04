RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Sampson Boles slides in to second base during the Mustangs' 7-3 loss to Carthage on March 26 at MCHS.

Carthage scored five runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a Joe Brown homer in the bottom of the sixth that gave McDonald County a brief 3-2 lead before the Tigers claimed a 7-3 win on March 26 at MCHS.

The Tigers took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before Jordan Platter walked to lead off the inning and Brown followed with a homer over the left-center-field fence to put the Mustangs on top.

But in the top of the seventh, Carthage got a leadoff walk followed by a double by Trason Vogt to tie the game. Bryce Pugh reached on a bunt hit before Ian O'Malley singled in the go-ahead run off McDonald County starter Boston Dowd. Kale Schrader followed with a homer off Levi Helm to provide three insurance runs.

Dowd allowed six runs on eight hits in six innings while walking two and striking out three.

"Boston threw well enough to win," said coach Kevin Burgi. "When you rely on a guy to have to throw seven innings every game, at some point, it is not going to go well. Tip your hat to Carthage because they really did put together a good seventh inning offensively."

O'Malley went the distance for Carthage to get the win. The senior left-hander allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Platter had four of the Mustangs' seven hits, including a double. Kameron Hopkins, Sampson Boles each had singles to go with Brown's first home run of the season.

"Joe did a great job making an adjustment in his last at-bat," Burgi said. "I feel strongly that Carthage had a good scouting report and was throwing to his weaknesses. Joe did an outstanding job making that adjustment late."

Webb City

Webb City scored two runs in the top of the first to take control of the game and cruised to a 9-1 win on April 1 at MCHS.

The Cardinals added a run in the second, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Dowd took the loss, allowing nine runs, seven earned, on eight hits, while walking five and striking out three. Levi Helm allowed two hits before getting the final two outs in the seventh.

Cale McCallister got the win for Webb City, holding the Mustangs scoreless on three hits in six innings. McDonald County scored its only run in the seventh off Draydon Emery on a pair of walks, two stolen bases by Koby McAlister and an error.

Brown, Helm and Omar Manuel each had a single for McDonald County's three hits.

McDonald County falls to 3-4 for the season heading into this week's Mickey Mantle Wood Bat Classic in Commerce, Okla., and Joplin. The Mustangs face Grove at 7 p.m. on April 4 at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin. McDonald County finishes pool play against Fort Gibson at 2:30 p.m. on April 5 at Commerce.

Championship games are set for April 6 at a time and location to be determined.

