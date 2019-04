DPM Realty Holdings LLC to The Paul M. Brooks Jr. and Donna Brooks Revocable Trust, Paul M. Brooks Jr. and Donna Brooks. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Terry J. Philliber and Beverly J. Philliber to Campbell Revocable Trust. Sec. 21, Twp. 23, Rge. 33 and Sec. 22, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Joplin District Church of the Nazarene to Miguel Angel Mora. Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Rocky Estep to Donna Underwood. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Toy Vlaovich and Peggy L. Vlaovich to Eh Ku. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kelly Mitchell to Phillip Camerer. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary Ann Korbelik and Frank L. Korbelik, deceased, to Lacy Lemm and Chance Lemm. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Debra L. Scranton to Marjanna Dee Vinson. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Paula D. Moore to Paula D. Moore and Robert P. Moore. Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Hillary Leann Henley Heywood and Jeffrey Heywood to Henley Properties LLC. Stagehouse Estates. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Henley Properties LLC to Robert C. Walker and Cathy G. Walker. Stagehouse Estates. Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Jamie Gideon and Sheri Gideon to The Robert D. Ward Revocable Trust. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 32 and Sec. 22, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Joann Leach to Shalaya Fields and Dakota Sherman. Lanagan's Addition to Sulphur Well City. Blk. 6, Lot 1 through Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Diego Soto and Lilia Soto to David Irvine and Ethel Irvine. Sec. 29, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Larsen and Brenda Larsen to Cody Stilts and Loren Stilts. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 04/04/2019