It was a beautiful Sunday morning as a large crowd gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for many as Doug Cory greeted the congregation and opened our service with prayer.

In announcements, the business meeting was held Sunday evening, on April 13; Brother Mark and Shelley will host the widow and widowers' upcoming luncheon; the fellowship dinner will be Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at the church; and, in a couple of weeks, we will have a speaker from the Missouri Baptist Children's Home be our guest.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Just So," and read Proverbs 2:6-7, "For the Lord gives wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding; He stores up sound wisdom for the upright; He is a shield to those who walk uprightly."

Janet Chaney shared information about how the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering is used in missionary work.

Rick Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. Accompanying Susan Cory at the piano, Karen Stroud led the congregation in singing hymns of faith.

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message, "How Not to Act in Church." Scripture for the sermon was from Mark 10:35-45. Brother Mark talked about how not to act in church, using the words insistent, indulgent, impulsive, indignant and intimidating as he related each word to a verse in the scripture.

In closing, Brother Mark talked about how we are to act to be impressive to God.

Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church as Easter approaches and we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and remember all that he has done and does for us.

Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel, or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90 on Upper Mill Creek Road. Everyone is welcome. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.

Religion on 04/04/2019