A gazebo destroyed by a tornado two years ago is being rebuilt with help from Goodman neighbors.

Bad weather last week may have impeded progress on a new gazebo, but Goodman city officials are hopeful to complete the structure in two weeks or so.

Officials originally planned to meet last Friday and Saturday to build the gazebo, but weather delayed the process, said Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond.

The trusses have been built and the material has been purchased. Officials hope to enlist the help of others to build the gazebo, Richmond said.

Community leaders wanted to complete the gazebo and dedicate it on Thursday, April 4, which is the second anniversary of the tornado.

Though the dedication will be delayed, Richmond said officials still want to complete the gazebo and have a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $1,500 spent in materials so far is considerably under the $5,000 bid submitted to the Goodman City Council last year, Richmond added.

In other business, city council members:

• Approved renewing Mike Williams' contract for mowing for the city;

• Reviewed a draft for a food truck ordinance;

• Asked Police Chief Curt Drake to obtain more estimates on repairing the police department's Charger; and

• Approved $42,600.32 in bills

General News on 04/04/2019