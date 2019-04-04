Courtesy photo Goodman Elementary School officials and students look forward to returning to Goodman in August when the new school is complete. The former school was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado that swept through town two years ago.

A devastating tornado that leveled a fire station and an elementary school in Goodman two years ago did not squelch the spirit of the community. If anything, it brought neighbors together to rebuild and help.

April 4 marks the second anniversary of the EF-2 tornado that ripped through Goodman. Mature trees were ripped from their roots, a car wash was damaged, a school leveled.

Two years later, Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said the small town has made much progress.

"Overall, the city has rebounded very well," Richmond said. "There are isolated instances where houses and yards still need some work. The fire department has rebuilt. When the school gets done, those are the two major things that were damaged."

Richmond still has some remains of the storm in his yard. The two big "stumps," as he calls them, are 40 inches across and 15 feet long.

He, like other Goodman residents, has cleaned up as time, his own money and energy have permitted.

"Everybody has rebuilt and cleaned up and moved on," he said. "I'm proud of how the community came together and did what they did to help each other."

City officials tackled cleanup efforts and other tasks without having to borrow any money.

"Because we've been pretty good with our money, we were able to do some things without feeling much of a pinch," Richmond said.

Many tasks went on behind the scenes and city employees made the cleanup process look fairly smooth, he added.

The tornado has prompted officials to learn from the devastation and have a different perspective when reviewing policies and procedures.

"We look at things a little differently, you process things a little differently," he said.

Though there was a lot of destruction, neighbors feel very fortunate that Goodman did not experience any loss of life, Richmond said.

Two years later, neighbors brought together by a destructive storm are grateful that everyone survived.

"You sit and say, 'I hope that's our 'one.'"

New Beginnings

Across town, as the new school's construction continues. Activity is abuzz at the former school's location.

The new elementary school, a $12 million dollar structure, will again house students from kindergarten through fourth grade.

Students have been housed temporarily in Neosho Middle School, but are now looking forward to a new school in August. The school should be complete in mid-July, said Meagan Spangler, Neosho School District Director of Community and Team Relations.

"As always with construction, you are at the will of Mother Nature, but Branco has been great about working whenever possible to keep us on track," Spangler said.

The new school will bring new ideas, new designs and more options, said Goodman Elementary principal Samantha Hamilton.

The design of the building is far more innovative and 21st-century-learning focused, Hamilton said. "Ten out of the 15 classrooms are connected with a moving wall so they can collaborate as two classes, join together or work separately," she said.

"The school will include many areas for collaboration, including a courtyard that is attached to the Goodman Gadget Garage (G3, our makerspace). We tried to be very intentional with the usage of the space."

The new school building will have the same number of classrooms as the previous school but will be slightly larger.

The school also will feature areas for shelter. An area of classrooms, built with storm shelter standards, will be utilized by students in case of a storm. The gym, a FEMA shelter, can be utilized by the community.

"We were very excited and extremely grateful that FEMA was able to award our grant for the community shelter," Spangler said.

Teachers and children have adapted well during the last two years in a temporary setting but look forward to their new home, Hamilton said.

"The teachers and students have made this work very well and have continued to do what we are here to do, learn and grow together! The support of the district, the Neosho Middle School (our current placement), and the maintenance team have been so helpful to make this transition as seamless as possible," Hamilton said.

"We are thankful to be as close as we are for now but are elated to be all under one roof and home again soon," Hamilton said.

The new school, when complete, represents coming back home.

"It will be home for the students, staff and the community as the school is the center of the Goodman community, and they are so excited to have us back. It will provide an opportunity for new energy and new beginnings as well as some closure. These last two years have been tough but a chance for us to grow together as a team and community," Hamilton said.

"We are so excited for the community to have this gorgeous facility."

Digging Out

Goodman fire volunteers have come a long way in two years' time.

The tornado destroyed two fire stations, right across from each other. Roofs collapsed on top of fire equipment and fire engines.

For nearly two weeks, volunteers with the Goodman Area Fire Protection District struggled to regain their equipment, securing critical equipment after it was buried by a tornado.

Still, fire protection service never wavered.

Despite incredible damage and not having a fire "home," volunteers dug out what they could and continued to serve their community.

"There was lots of extra work because of the tornado," said Fire Chief Keith Estes. "We didn't have a fire station. There were a lot of extra things that cut into our training. Now, we're just trying to get back on a regular schedule for truck maintenance, truck checks, and personnel feeling comfortable."

Goodman fire officials temporarily housed their equipment at the former Choice Puppies location. Last summer, officials were able to consolidate operations at the new station on East Russell Street, Estes said.

The station -- comprised of two buildings -- features 8,400 square feet for all fire engines, equipment, plus meeting rooms, office and restrooms. Not far from the original devastated site, the central location enables firefighters to respond to all fires in town, Estes said.

The Goodman Area Fire Protection Board members utilized a $214,000 insurance check and reserve funds to purchase the two buildings, the property and utilities for $305,000, Estes said.

Estes is proud of the fact that board members were able to pay for the new building without putting any tax increases into place.

Moving into the building was a huge hurdle to overcome. Though officials have settled in, more work remains. Volunteers hope to hold a workday to build walls for offices, Estes said.

As Goodman fire volunteers continue to pick up their training again and recover from the tornado, Estes feels hopeful that personnel members are better prepared for the future.

"Things are getting back in order," he said. "You hope you never have to go through it again."

