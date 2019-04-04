Feb. 11

• Henson Trash Service was contacted by the Commission to remove the recycling bags and trailers located at the McDonald County Jail and parking area. This was required due to no recycling center currently capable of handling the volume of recyclables that have accumulated in the county. No further recycling will be handled by the county until further notice;

• Chad Allison, Commander of Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) met with the Commission to discuss the future of ODET in McDonald County. Commander Allison explained ODET and its history, giving facts on warrants, seizures and arrests in McDonald County. Commissioners asked questions regarding McDonald County cases and agent performance. Commander Allison stated he felt there was a communication breakdown between his office, ODET agents and the Prosecuting Attorney's office. He strongly opposed McDonald County leaving ODET completely and offered solutions to the issues on which the Commission based its decision to leave ODET. Commander Allison wanted to ensure payroll for one agent was made through McDonald County payroll, stating the salary of one agent was fully reimbursed to the county through the ODET grant. Commissioner John Bunch asked Allison if it would be acceptable if McDonald County paid the $500 associate membership and continued to process payroll for one ODET agent; then at the end of 2019, the Commission could review ODET cases in McDonald County and decide whether or not to return as a full voting member in 2020. Commander Allison agreed that would be acceptable. The topic was tabled for further discussion;

• Joe Harmon met with the Commission to complement the McDonald County Road and Bridge Department for a job well done on Tate Road, south of Jane;

• Commissioners signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $96,255.47.

Feb. 13

• Brook Henson, Henson Trash Service, brought his sanitation equipment to the McDonald County Jail parking area to load the recycling pile and haul it off. Henson donated his time and equipment to the county at no cost;

• Commissioners discussed ODET and the meeting with Commander Chad Allison. After much discussion, Commissioner John Bunch motioned that McDonald County stay committed to ODET for $500 to remain a non-voting member for 2019. The motion passed unanimously;

• Dave Taylor, MoDOT representative, met with the Commission to discuss various MoDOT topics.

