Elliott Wolfe took third in the shot put and discus to lead the McDonald County High School boys' track team to a fourth-place finish at the Carthage Invitational held March 28 at Carthage High School.

Wolfe threw the discus 131-11 and had a 44-7.5 effort in the shot to take third place in both events. The discus was won by Wallace Squibb of Springfield Catholic with a throw of 134-10, while Dylan Wemer of Joplin won the shot put with a toss of 45-4.

Other top McDonald County performances included Corbin Jones' third in the 100 meters. Jones also ran a leg on the seventh-place 4x200 relay. Elijah Aye of Willard won the 100 in a time of 11.3. Devin McHugh of Nevada was second and Jones third, both clocked in 11.5.

Jones was joined on the 4x200 relay by Jack Teague, John Howard and Saul Garcia to take seventh in 1:37.5. Webb City won the relay in a time of 1:33.4.

Rounding out the McDonald County top results were Zach Woods, fifth, pole vault, 12-6; Huechi Xiong, seventh, pole vault, 11-6; Michael Williams, fourth, long jump, 20-10.5 and Cale Adamson, third, 400, 52.9.

Carthage won the rain-shortened meet with 114 points, followed by Joplin in second with 100, Webb City 76, McDonald County 37, Bolivar 35.5, Willard 34, Nevada 29.5, Marshfield 28.5, Springfield Catholic 24, Neosho 21, Lamar 20, Monett 16 and East Newton 10.5.

The meet was called off after the 400 meters, leaving the 300 hurdles, 200, 800, 3200 and 4x400 relay from being held.

Girls

The Lady Mustangs' best finishes in the girls' meet came in the 4x200 and 4x800 relays. In the 4x200, Rita Santillan, Ruby Palomo, Sosha Howard and Erin Cooper were fourth in a time of 1:58.5. Carthage won the race in a time of 1:54.4.

Adyson Sanny, Addy Mick, Ragan Wilson and Haley Mick teamed to take fourth in the 4x800 relay in 11:21.3. Bolivar won the event in 10:36.0.

Other McDonald County top results were Palomo, sixth, 100 hurdles, 18.39; Caitlyn Barton sixth, pole vault, 8-0; Kelly Brennand, eighth, pole vault, 8-0; and Emily Landers, eighth, shot put, 31-1.

McDonald County took 10th in the team standings, while Carthage made it a sweep in the team race by winning the girls' division with 123.5 points. Second went to Webb City with 89, followed by Lamar 74, Marshfield 72.7, Bolivar 63.3, Monett 56.5, Nevada 38, East Newton 19, Neosho 18.5, McDonald County 15.8; Joplin 8 and Springfield Catholic 5.

The Lady Mustangs' next meet is the Girls Night Out in Springfield on April 4 while the boys are at Aurora on the same day.

Sports on 04/04/2019