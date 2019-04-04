Almost 80 local businesses and non-profit organizations filled the McDonald County High School gym on Saturday during the Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Expo.

In addition to creatively-decorated booths and enticing giveaways, raffles and samples, the Student Chamber hosted a game of bingo revolving around the various organizations. Each booth was designated with a letter and number. And, at no cost, visitors could obtain a bingo card. To play, cardholders visited their chosen booths, asked the sponsors a question and received a dob on the booth's bingo space. Once a bingo was completed, players returned their cards to the Student Chamber booth for a raffle ticket to be used in a number of giveaways, including TVs, concert tickets and handmade creations.

For $1, Student Chamber members would dob visitors' free space. Proceeds will benefit the Student Chamber's scholarship fund.

Organizers say the event was a hit, with between 600 and 700 attendees, based on admission tickets.

"I would consider the event a great success and look forward to future years," said Chamber director Charla Brewer.

Volunteers with I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue greeted visitors at the door, with rescue dog Carmen, to share information about their nonprofit animal foster and rescue program. I'm Your Huckleberry serves the tri-state area, re-homing stray dogs and actively trapping, neutering or spaying, and releasing feral cats. Debbie Parnell said the rescue's presence at the expo had been beneficial, as she was able to spread the rescue's message to new faces and had even received monetary donations for its cause.

A variety of businesses, side-projects, schools, churches and clubs shared their products, services and outreach projects.

Opaa Food Management served street tacos with a hearty selection of fresh vegetables and spices. A Natural Touch Massage offered deep-tissue massages. McDonald County schools displayed stunning artwork and engaged visitors in sensory games and puzzles. Oasis Sweet Heat Salsa served chips and salsa. Access Family Care distributed new toothbrushes.

