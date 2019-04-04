Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will have a dinner and dance with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.Friday, April 5, with a potluck dinner, so bring a dish to share. The dance will begin at 7 p.m., with music provided by "The McDonald County Country Band." The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. For information, call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079.

Neosho Citywide Garage Sale

The 31st Annual Neosho Citywide Garage Sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6. The two-day event will begin at 7 a.m. each day and will be held regardless of the weather, rain or shine. According to the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, more than 400 families typically hold garage sales each year during the event. Residents can post sale details and pictures of items for sale on the Chamber's garage sale website, garagesales.neoshocc.com. The sale is open to non-residents as well, with three locations in Neosho to rent booth and vendor space. For more information on booth spaces or other questions, contact the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-451-1925 or visit website at www.neoshocc.com.

Pineville Music Jamboree

This month's open jam session will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, in the Pineville United Methodist Church fellowship hall, weather permitting. The church is located on South Main Street, two blocks south of the square in Pineville. There will be potluck foods available, so bring your favorite dish to share. The "Ozark Ridgerunners" will be the featured entertainers. If you sing or play an instrument, come and share your talents. All are welcome. For more information, contact Maureen Leonard at 417-223-4444.

McDonald County Free Income Tax Assist

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is providing the location for free income tax assistance from the IRS. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has returned to McDonald County at a new location and time. Federal and state income tax returns and property tax credit forms will be prepared by trained volunteers at the Anderson Community Room, 929 N. U.S. 71 Business Highway (next to Tatum Tractor), from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, through April 9. Appointments are not taken; it's walk-in service only.

Pineville Easter Egg Hunt

The city of Pineville will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, on the town square.

Easter Cantata

Noel Methodist Church will present "Easter Cantata" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. Everyone is welcome.

Eye Exams Offered

Triad Eye Institute will be conducting eye exams beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Music And Potluck

The McDonald County Senior Center will host a potluck dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, April 20, at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. Music will be provided by "The Tar Top Travelers." Remember to bring a dish.

Senior Center Activities

There are crochet classes provided every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Senior Center Serves Lunch

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome.

