The McDonald County seventh-grade girls took fifth place at the McDonald County Junior High Stampede held March 28 to lead the McDonald County junior high teams' results.

The seventh-grade girls scored 38 points to take fifth place. Carthage won the girls seventh-grade division with 125 points, followed by Carl Junction with 78, Seneca 70, Neosho 60, McDonald County 38, East Newton 28, Mount Vernon 28 and Cassville 13.

McDonald County was led by Madison Miller, who won the discus with a throw of 51-6 to beat Makhia Gideon of Carl Junction by an inch. Miller was also fourth in the shot put with a throw of 25-0.

Other top seventh-grade girls' results for McDonald County were Keytlen Nelson, third, 100 hurdles, 20.7; Savannah Leib, third, high jump, 4-0; Katherine Chevaili, fourth, high jump, 3-10; Madison Burton, fifth, 100 hurdles, 21.5; 4x400 relay of Nelson, Burton, Chevaili, Leib, fourth, 5:26.4; and 4x100 relay of Corina Holland, Kaidence Willis, Lilian McGlothin and Lacy Morris, sixth, 1:07.8; and, Holland, sixth, long jump, 10-10.75.

Seventh-Grade Boys

McDonald County took sixth place in the seventh-grade boys' meet. Carl Junction won the team race with 100 points, followed by Carthage with 88, Seneca 64, Neosho 59.5, Cassville 46, McDonald County 37.5, East Newton 32 and Mount Vernon 15.

McDonald County was led by Ethan Marsala, who took second in the discus (76-1) and shot put (28-11). A.J. Patrick of Carl Junction won the discus with a throw of 77-2, while Malachi Housh of Carthage won the shot put with a throw of 30-6.

Marsala also ran a leg of the 4x200 relay that took third in 1:54.8. Others on the relay were Xavier Sosa, Jorden Scholz and Justus Nava.

Sosa added a fourth in the long jump (13-1.5), while Nava was sixth in the 200 (28.5).

Rounding out McDonald County's remaining top finishes were Jayce Hitt, fourth, 100 hurdles, 20.2; Carson Brock, fourth, 400, 1:06.8; Gunner Cooper, sixth, 800, 2:46.4; and 4x400 relay team of Cooper, Brock, Ashton Wickes and Cory Eastburn, fifth, 5:00.3.

Eighth-Grade Girls

McDonald County's eighth-grade girls took sixth place with 27 points. Carthage won the team race with 147 points, followed by Carl Junction with 96, Neosho 76, Mount Vernon 59, Seneca 37, McDonald County 27, Cassville 20 and East Newton 3.

Melysia McCrory led the Lady Mustangs with a second place in the 1600 in a time of 6:02.7. Hannah Franks of Carl Junction won the event in 6:00.5.

McCrory added a fourth place in the high jump (4-2) and also ran a leg on the 4x400 team that took fourth in a time of 5:17.3. Others on the team were Annabelle Price, Diana Martinez and Lexi Crosby.

Other top McDonald County results were Samara Smith, third, shot put, 29-10; Kyla Moore, fifth, pole vault, 6-0; Micah Sebastian, sixth, triple jump, 25-9.5; 4x100 relay team of Smith, Skylynnda Forcum, Megan Elwood and Ruth Sherman, sixth, 1:04.5; and, 4x200 relay team of Forcum, Elwood, Kyla Moore and Katie Bautista, sixth, 2:19.5.

Eighth-Grade Boys

McDonald County finished in eighth place in the eighth-grade boys. Carthage took first with 173 points, followed by Neosho with 83, Carl Junction 56, Cassville 55, Mount Vernon 32, East Newton 31, Seneca 27 and McDonald County 7.

The 4x200 relay team of Jaxson Harrell, Andrew Mortiz, Esteban Martinez and Braxton Bishop took fourth place in 1:50.4 to lead the results.

Harrell added a fifth in the pole vault (7-6), while Tristan Stone was sixth (7-0).

