This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 17

Kimberly Blaylock, 51, Rogers, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Thomas Edward Reuscher, 51, Noel, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Joel Ukaw, 52, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and open container

Cody Dwayne Warren, 28, Goodman, assault, burglary and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

March 18

Brett Raymond Delaney, 30, Seligman, assault and unlawful use of weapon

Margarita Garcia, 37, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

March 19

Tommy Raylee Eastburn, 51, Rocky Comfort, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Debra Gail Johnson, 30, Wyandotte, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, forgery and tampering with motor vehicle/water craft/air craft

Freddy B. Ohry, 27, Noel, public intoxication

March 20

Donna Kay Ogaz, 49, Neosho, burglary

Candi Dawn Sherwood, 41, Neosho, shoplifting

March 21

Issac Gene Downum, 23, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

James Anthony Lewis, 46, Washburn, passing bad check

Shawn Norris Wheeler, 41, Sulphur Springs, Ark., passing bad check

March 22

Fidel Estrada Fuentes, 23, Jay, Okla., pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally

Gary Alan Goff, 51, Neosho, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and DWI -- alcohol

Michelle Marie Patterson, no age given, Noel, fraudulent use of credit/debit device

March 23

Angelo Jaime Burgos, 23, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and assault

Jesse Eugene Dunn, 33, Rockaway Beach, Mo., shoplifting, trespassing, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Director of Revenue, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Tre Anthony Henslee, 20, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, trespassing, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop, gave false information to officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

General News on 04/04/2019