This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 17
Kimberly Blaylock, 51, Rogers, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Thomas Edward Reuscher, 51, Noel, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation
Joel Ukaw, 52, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and open container
Cody Dwayne Warren, 28, Goodman, assault, burglary and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
March 18
Brett Raymond Delaney, 30, Seligman, assault and unlawful use of weapon
Margarita Garcia, 37, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
March 19
Tommy Raylee Eastburn, 51, Rocky Comfort, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Debra Gail Johnson, 30, Wyandotte, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, forgery and tampering with motor vehicle/water craft/air craft
Freddy B. Ohry, 27, Noel, public intoxication
March 20
Donna Kay Ogaz, 49, Neosho, burglary
Candi Dawn Sherwood, 41, Neosho, shoplifting
March 21
Issac Gene Downum, 23, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
James Anthony Lewis, 46, Washburn, passing bad check
Shawn Norris Wheeler, 41, Sulphur Springs, Ark., passing bad check
March 22
Fidel Estrada Fuentes, 23, Jay, Okla., pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally
Gary Alan Goff, 51, Neosho, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and DWI -- alcohol
Michelle Marie Patterson, no age given, Noel, fraudulent use of credit/debit device
March 23
Angelo Jaime Burgos, 23, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and assault
Jesse Eugene Dunn, 33, Rockaway Beach, Mo., shoplifting, trespassing, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Director of Revenue, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Tre Anthony Henslee, 20, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, trespassing, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop, gave false information to officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaGeneral News on 04/04/2019
