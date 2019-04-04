The McDonald County High School golf team finished 17th out of 20 teams at the Bird Dog Invitational held on April 1 at Briarbrook Golf Course in Carl Junction.

McDonald County shot a four-man total of 448 over the par 72 layout.

Carthage won the team title with a 55-over-par 343 total. Second went to Nevada in a playoff over Willard after both teams shot 353, Bolivar 357, Carl Junction and Webb City 361, Ozark 362, Joplin 365, Republic 366, Mount Vernon and Neosho 377, Thomas Jefferson 388, Seneca 393, Sarcoxie 407, Hollister 431, Lamar 441, McDonald County 448, Aurora 453 and Diamond 465.

McDonald County was led by Rendon Lane with a 107 and Sam Whitehill with a 109.

Rounding out the Mustang scores were Payton McKee with a 114, Blake Harrell 118 and Dayson Fickle 127.

Robbie Sager of Carthage was the individual medalist with a three-over-par 75. Second went to Greg Mitchals of Willard with a 78, while Bronson Smith was third with an 80.

McDonald County's next tournament is set April 4 in Cassville.

Sports on 04/04/2019