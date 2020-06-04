Saturday is National Trails Day, an annual event that sends people searching for new trails to discover.

Often, they want a trail that's outdoors among nature, but close enough to be easily reached from urban areas. It has to be a place that's remote so hikers will be completely isolated from city bustle and highway noise, but close enough that they can visit and return home in a day.

Also, because of health concerns currently underway, it'd be nice if the trail wasn't crowded with visitors.

Many Missouri Department of Conservation public use areas that are known for their hunting opportunities have some sort of trail system, too.

The department's 772-acre Little Sac Woods Conservation Area north of Springfield, Mo. has a system of clearly marked trails.

The same can be said for the 2,502-acre Busiek State Forest and Conservation and the 3,172-acre Bois D'Arc Conservation, both south of Springfield.

The American Hiking Society's National Trails Day, which is the first Saturday in June, is a great opportunity to begin a summer adventure of exploring trails at nearby conservation areas. One may think, with summer heat coming on, that autumn would be a better time to hike these tracts.

Fall hiking is fun, but an advantage to hiking during summer is that visitation at many of these locations is lighter. It's the interim period between hunting seasons. Spring turkey season is over and fall hunting seasons haven't begun.

