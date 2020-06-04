We were so blessed to have Carl Wayne Cartwright, his wife and girls with us on this Lord's day. He sang one of my favorite songs, "I Can Only Imagine." Needless to say, it was great to have them all here for the worship service. Also, it was good to have brother Del back and feeling well again.

Pastor Bob Cartwright spoke to us about being an example to those we meet and trying to give them the hope of true salvation. There are so many false doctrines and people who do not attempt to represent the word of God as it is written. John 1:19 tells us that there came Levites from Jerusalem sent by the Jews to find out who John was. They asked him "Who art thou?" John replied, "I am not the Christ as you may think." They asked if he was one of the other saints. He answered with the same words again. The Levites were trying to get an answer that would be accepted by the Jews. Finally, John answered saying, "I am the voice of one crying in the wilderness." He was the forerunner, preparing the path for Jesus. He proclaimed the way would be straight and few there would be that would make it into heaven.

We make mistakes along this life but, because our precious Savior died for our sins, we can serve this true and living God. The reason for such a straight path is that we do not want to fail while trying to find the will of God for our life. Many in the Old Testament were unable to complete the tasks that they desired to accomplish. Look at David in the 28th chapter of 1 Chronicles. David had willfully sinned against God and, therefore, he was not allowed to build the house of the Lord. He was told that he could let his sons do the building and he had to live with that. He helped in every way possible. He got most of the material that they needed to build the house. He shared the plans that were given to him in the spirit. David was willing to get the work of the Lord accomplished.

Too often, if we can't be in charge of a project, we don't want anything to do with it. Our attitude changes when we are told we are not going to have our way in a work given to another. God has a way for us to walk through this life and we must search out the path no matter if we agree that someone else is at the top of the crew. If we fail, we must never give up. We have to rise above the unworthy feelings we may have. Shake ourselves and start again with a completely new goal. That is one of being a worker and not always a leader.

You see many have started this race but have fallen by the wayside. Are we one of those who is a stumbling block or are we an example of the spirit of Christ? Those who are watching you are very likely to fall if they see you going down the wrong path. No matter where you are, there is always someone looking over your shoulder to see how you handle situations.

Our goal in life should be to help others and lead them to the knowledge of our heavenly Father. Even if we cannot do the task that we desire the most, there is always room for us to be involved in the advancement of the work of the Lord. Do not think within yourself: I am not worried about others, just as long as I make it in, that's all that matters. Stop and think about it. Are you being watched? If so, what would the person following you see? They need to see a heart after the heart of God; a life that is pleasing in the sight of God and one who reaches out to a world that is lost in a sea of sin.

We invite you to come worship with us at the Cove on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. Pastor and Sister Cartwright will welcome you with open arms and a big smile. The church is in Lanagan, Mo., at the top of the hill, with the steeple pointing you to everlasting life.

