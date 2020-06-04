It was a beautiful Sunday morning to gather and worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and Karen Gardner was celebrating a birthday. Special prayers were offered for our country, Tyler, Mr. Clayton, Bobbie Burleson, Mary Lou Shaddox, G.W. Tompkins and Raye Deen Boyle.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Natural Limits," and read Genesis 1:16-18. "We should respect our natural limitations. Do we push ourselves in this society? We can receive peace from accepting limits on our time and energy. Life will not be diminished but enhanced if we respect those natural limits."

Shelley Hall taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Reach," with Bible study from Romans 15:14-21 and 30:30 about the teaching and preaching of Paul. Believers must make every effort to share the gospel with everyone.

With Susan Cory at the piano, Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns and we were blessed with special music and testimony from Jerry and Linda as they sang "Farther Along, We Will Understand Why and Know All About I,t" and Karen who sang "Leave It There."

Sunday's message was "A Builder or a Bulldozer?," with scripture from Hebrews 3:13-14: "But encourage one another daily, as long as it is called 'Today,' so that none of you may be hardened by sin's deceitfulness. We have come to share in Christ, if indeed we hold our original conviction firmly to the very end."

Brother Mark Hall began by asking "Do you have a hard time believing what you hear? The only thing to believe is the gospel. Know what the Bible says. Trust in God. It is more important now than ever before."

He referred to the book of Jude which warns of flattery. "Be careful. In the '80s, remember the phrase I want to be like Mike? As a Christian, we should be like Barnabas whose nickname was "the son of encouragement." In the Bible, they just felt better when he was around. You can't replace a Barnabas in a church. They build you up spiritually as compared to someone who is like a bulldozer and just talks of gloom, despair and agony on me and wrecks us spiritually.

A builder builds you up and a bulldozer drags you down. Most people probably don't even realize they are a bulldozer. They have the mentality of being a victim of time, circumstances, etc. That mentality sucks you down like a bog in the mud. Encouragement is like oxygen to the life of a church. It is so important that God doesn't just recommend it; He commands it. It is vitally important to a church." 1 Thessalonians 5:11 says "Therefore comfort each other and edify one another just as you are doing."

Brother Mark told us that we live in a broken world that tries to sink us into selfishness. "Sin steals our joy. When encouragement is missing in a church, people feel unloved, useless, forgotten and unimportant. We need that Biblical encouragement -- spiritual encouragement -- not worldly encouragement. Spiritual encouragement turns someone's heart to the Lord."

You could hear the rustling of pages as Brother Mark referred to several scriptures in the Bible including Colossians 4:7-8 and Acts 26:40. Brother Mark asked, "Are you getting encouragement by being in God's church? Do you leave God's house with encouragement and do you encourage others while you are there?"

Brother Mark told us that the scripture is used to spiritually encourage people in many ways in the matters of faith, hope, unity, joy and the certainty of Christ's return. Brother Mark referred to several scriptures in the Bible, including Acts 14, Romans 15:5-6, Acts 20:32 and Hebrews 10:23. He also read 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 about the Lord's return.

In closing, Brother Mark told us that the Bible tells us that, when Christ returns and we get our reward, all the stuff that drags us down will be left behind. "We will see Jesus and live forever. Is there anything better than that? It is not enough for you to know Jesus, but does He know you? You have to have that personal relationship with Him. Have you been following Him? Do you hear His voice? The devil tries to make enough noise so you can't hear Jesus. The world keeps revving up its motor to drown Jesus out. Get in close so you can hear Him and have that relationship."

"Have Thine Own Way Lord" was our hymn of invitation, and Jerry Abercrombie gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

