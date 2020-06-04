Dear Members,

It has been some time since you've heard from us over at the Chamber Office due to our covid-19 situation. We're ready to see McDonald County get back in its groove of growth and sincerely wish to thank each of you for your continued support.

Today we have an update to share with you regarding our monthly member meetings. Your leadership team has decided to postpone member meetings for June, July and August. We will be reconvening in September and our first official meeting will be the Chamber Banquet.

At this year's banquet (still to be held unless restrictions prevent us from gathering), we will be extra, exceptionally excited to see each of you and host an event even better than last year's tremendous success.

Over the coming months, we'll be working on a revamped schedule and outline for our member meetings and will be announcing an exciting addition to our monthly member meetings.

This announcement is coming to you so that you know we will not be meeting on June 10, nor will we have a virtual meeting.

Coming soon, we'll be announcing the official plans for our Business Expo. As you know, we were not able to host the event this year and are finding it hard to reschedule it for 2020. We have put together a great plan for each of our members which will be formally announced the week of June 22. Want a hint? -- Think virtually!

We're continuing to plan for the future of your chamber of commerce and appreciate each of you and all that you do helping make McDonald County a great place to visit, work and live!

General News on 06/04/2020